Biden team finds more docs with classified markings; tributes to guitar god Jeff Beck; striking NYC nurses reach deal; and more

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
North Platte Telegraph
Biden and Kishida discuss Japan 'stepping up' security
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. The two administrations also sealed an agreement to...
Comments / 0