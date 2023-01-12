ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Biden team finds more docs with classified markings; tributes to guitar god Jeff Beck; striking NYC nurses reach deal; and more

By Associated Press, CNN
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Biden and Kishida discuss Japan 'stepping up' security

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. The two administrations also sealed an agreement to...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy