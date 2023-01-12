ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Eater

Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023

It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball

The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15

At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelocalpalate.com

Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year

Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
CREOLE, LA
NOLA.com

JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled

The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour

Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone

A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
BIENVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 tickets: Here's what you need to know

The 2023 Jazz Fest lineup with Santana, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company and many more performers has been announced, so now it's time to start thinking about tickets. The festival runs Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday

Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries

Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’

The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Haunted by Hubig’s

Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
COVINGTON, LA

