Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Domestic dispute over dog food ends in the tragic death of Louisiana womanEdy ZooLaplace, LA
King Cake and its history with Mardi Gras and New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Curious Louisiana: Should New Orleans, and not Memphis, be considered the birthplace of rock and roll?
Lafayette resident Michael Martin wonders why Memphis, and not New Orleans, is considered the birthplace of rock 'n' roll. "At least a little bit earlier than what was happening in Memphis, with Elvis and the rest, there were New Orleans people like Fats Domino who were kind of doing the same thing," he said. "I've often wondered about that."
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announces 2023 lineup
Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band
Eater
Dong Phuong King Cake Preorders Sold Out for the Remainder of Carnival 2023
It’s exactly one week into Carnival season, and Dong Phuong king cake preorders are already fully booked up for the remainder of the 2023 season. It might just be a new record for the famed New Orleans East bakery, which sold out online last year as well, but a bit later in the season (Mardi Gras 2023 falls on February 21). Still, king cakes are available for walk-in purchase every day except Tuesday beginning at 8 a.m. until sold out (and they generally sell out early, despite a limit of three cakes per customer).
NOLA.com
Titans celebrate Carnival festivities with ball
The Krewe Of Titans held its 12th annual Carnival ball Saturday at The Harbor Center in Slidell. Reigning over the festivities were King Titan XII Mr. Greg Dickie and Queen Titan XII Mrs. Laura Latapie Kaufmann. Princes of his majesty's royal court included Masters Chase Michele Joseph Perry, son of...
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 13-15
At the Marrero LUNAR NEW YEAR FAIR, the color, culture and cuisine of Vietnam is celebrated, welcoming the Year of the Cat at this three-day celebration at 6851 St. Le Thi Thanh St. Food will be served 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, with more from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday with music, dancing, fashions, toys, gifts and more. Contact Michael Dang at (504) 982-6315.
NOLA.com
Here are 20+ New Orleans bakeries that are shipping king cakes for Mardi Gras
Want to get a king cake shipped for Mardi Gras 2023? Here are more than 20 New Orleans bakeries to try. But don't delay, because slots fill up fast and popular bakeries often close their orders before the season ends. Mardi Gras day, AKA Fat Tuesday, is Feb. 21 this...
cenlanow.com
Some Mardi Gras visitors disappointed, but already planning next trip
NEW ORLEANS – Even with tougher COVID-19 restrictions, visitors made their way to New Orleans in hopes of letting the good times roll. This Mardi Gras, police did their best to prevent large gatherings in popular spots like the French Quarter. A clean and quiet Bourbon Street is not...
theadvocate.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup is out Friday. Here's who won't, and might, be on it.
The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s lineup will be unveiled Friday. Many names on that list will be familiar, as the majority of the performance slots are filled by local artists. Trying to figure out which big name acts will headline the main stages is more of a challenge.
thelocalpalate.com
Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year
Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
NOLA.com
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
NOLA.com
The Mardi Gras 2023 season has already begun: Watch 5 short videos
Jan. 6 was the traditional start of the Mardi Gras season, which is more properly called the Carnival season. Carnival lasts all the way to Fat Tuesday. Which, in 2023, is Feb. 21. Mardi Gras is, strictly speaking, only the last day of Carnival. The day began with whistling and...
NOLA.com
Photos: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans
R’Bonney Gabriel was the first Filipina American to win Miss Universe. She beat out 83 other contestants on Saturday night in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour
Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
NOLA.com
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Jazz Fest 2023 tickets: Here's what you need to know
The 2023 Jazz Fest lineup with Santana, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Dead & Company and many more performers has been announced, so now it's time to start thinking about tickets. The festival runs Friday, April 28, through Sunday, April 30, and Thursday, May 4, through Sunday, May 7, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course.
WDSU
Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday
Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NOLA.com
Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries
Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
NOLA.com
Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’
The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
Comments / 0