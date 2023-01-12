Read full article on original website
Related
Questions raised after Ascension Parish major drainage pumps catch fire
Dubbed the "crown jewel" of Ascension Parish's drainage system, the Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station was completely shut for a little more than eight hours on a rainy day in late December, allowing waters to rise for a time but not flood any structures, a preliminary analysis has found. Three...
City official: NOPD, supplemental police to get same pay for Mardi Gras parade details
New Orleans police who are assigned to Carnival parades will get the same or higher hourly wages as the supplemental officers the city plans to hire during the 2023 Mardi Gras season, according to a top deputy of Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montaño said late Wednesday that...
All 2023 Mardi Gras season parades in Slidell, Covington and Mandeville
New Orleans’ North Shore neighbors plan to present several parades in 2023. Here’s a list. Rolling a night earlier than in past years, the co-ed krewe is devoted to the most ancient gods of Greek mythology. The parade proceeds from the corner of Spartan Drive and Berkely Street...
Jefferson Parish sends hauler back to River Ridge to pick up Christmas trees after missed collection
Jefferson Parish is sending its garbage hauler back into River Ridge and other neighborhoods to pick up discarded Christmas trees after residents complained that they were overlooked during last week’s scheduled collection. Katherine Constanza, the parish’s environmental affairs director, said Wednesday that Waste Connections and its subcontractors are “aware...
New Orleans pays city workers at least $15 per hour. Should Jefferson Parish follow suit?
With New Orleans offering city workers a wage of at least $15 per hour, Jefferson Parish government is evaluating whether it needs to follow suit in order to remain competitive and help fill hundreds of vacancies in its workforce. In June, the parish hired The Archer Company, a South Carolina-based...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has a new crime task force. At raucous meeting, council asks if it's enough
At a raucous, 6½-hour City Council meeting, featuring insults lobbed by agitated residents and more than one intervention from law enforcement, council members raised doubts about Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to tackle the city’s grave crime problem with a new task force. Under mounting pressure to curb...
New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue
A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Dredging vessel capsizes in Mississippi River near Meraux; two rescued
Two people were rescued from the Mississippi River after a dredging vessel capsized near Meraux, closing the river for eight hours and spilling oil that drifted 21 miles downstream. The W.B. Wood overturned Monday at about 12:50 a.m. near river mile 85, the Coast Guard said. The towing vessel Omaha...
1 fatally shot at edge of Lower Garden District; 2nd murder reported Tuesday morning
A man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday at the edge of the Lower Garden District, New Orleans police said. It's the second fatal shooting reported in the city so far Tuesday. In the first killing, a man was shot dead in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans...
Body of missing Mandeville boater found in Lake Pontchartrain after more than a week
The body of a Mandeville boater was found in Lake Pontchartrain more than a week after he went missing, authorities said late Monday. Billy Coile's body was found Monday about 3/4 of a mile offshore of Green Point in Fountainebleau State Park, according to a statement from the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office.
Will Sutton: It's going to take a village to attack the crime problem
I continue to be frustrated and deeply concerned about the ongoing crime in New Orleans. Though we know it happens frequently, it's shocking when crime, especially violent crime, touches us or someone we love or know. We're alarmed. We want action. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is right to form...
The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.
Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
Barbara Lacen-Keller, political and cultural figure known as "mayor of Central City," dies at 76
Barbara Lacen-Keller, a straight-talking New Orleans civic figure spanning the worlds of culture and politics who was known as the “mayor of Central City,” died Monday at 76. Daughter Kelly Dixon said Lacen-Keller died after a brief illness. A founding member of cultural groups like the Lady Buckjumpers...
Man, woman killed in shooting in unincorporated Westwego, JPSO says
A man and a woman were killed in a shooting late Tuesday in unincorporated Westwego, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Emile Avenue (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A man and a woman were both found inside a home there. Both had been shot.
Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.
On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations
Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
Alabama woman identified in fatal crash near Madisonville
A 19-year-old woman who died Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Madisonville has been identified, authorities say. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the woman as Jasmyne Butler of Mobile, Alabama. Investigators said Butler was driving westbound on Interstate 12 in a 2015 Chrysler 200 when the vehicle left the roadway.
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair
Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
Jefferson Parish has $5.6M to address homelessness. How should the money be spent?
Jefferson Parish is seeking public input on how it should spend $5.6 million from the federal government to provide housing services to those experiencing homelessness. The pandemic era funding must be used to primarily benefit individuals or families from the following qualifying populations:. Individuals and families experiencing homelessness;. Those at...
