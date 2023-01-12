ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish sends hauler back to River Ridge to pick up Christmas trees after missed collection

Jefferson Parish is sending its garbage hauler back into River Ridge and other neighborhoods to pick up discarded Christmas trees after residents complained that they were overlooked during last week’s scheduled collection. Katherine Constanza, the parish’s environmental affairs director, said Wednesday that Waste Connections and its subcontractors are “aware...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner identifies man killed in shooting on Esplanade Avenue

A man fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue over the weekend has been identified by authorities. Leonard Olidge was 42, the Orleans Parish coroner said Tuesday. He was found around 7 p.m. Sunday in a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street (map) at the edge of Treme, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dredging vessel capsizes in Mississippi River near Meraux; two rescued

Two people were rescued from the Mississippi River after a dredging vessel capsized near Meraux, closing the river for eight hours and spilling oil that drifted 21 miles downstream. The W.B. Wood overturned Monday at about 12:50 a.m. near river mile 85, the Coast Guard said. The towing vessel Omaha...
MERAUX, LA
NOLA.com

The plan was to build 53 affordable homes in Central City. Instead, they're short-term rentals.

Two years ago, a group of developers unveiled plans to turn the site of the shuttered Brown’s Dairy in Central City into a full city block of affordable housing units. The project entailed building 53 two-family homes marketed to homebuyers earning less than $65,000 a year. It impressed New Orleans City Council members, who praised the plan that would give low- and middle-income residents a chance to create wealth by living on one side of a double and renting out the other.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

Man, woman killed in shooting in unincorporated Westwego, JPSO says

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting late Tuesday in unincorporated Westwego, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Emile Avenue (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A man and a woman were both found inside a home there. Both had been shot.
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Mother of slain comedian: My son wasn't safe in New Orleans. Nobody is.

On Dec. 23, 2022, my son Brandon Montrell — known to many as the comedian “Boogie B” — was gunned down during a shootout in New Orleans' Central Business District. Brandon was there, in the parking lot of a grocery store, so that his grandmother wouldn’t have to be out in the cold. The bullets that killed him in that parking lot were “stray” — a polite way of saying they were not intended for him by the vicious murderers who ended his life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

City officials criticized by mother of slain comedian "Boogie B" Montrell deny her allegations

Sherilyn Price did not mince words. In a guest column published on NOLA.com Wednesday, the mother of slain comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell took aim at New Orleans' elected leaders and public agencies, saying they have allowed the city to descend into a state of "lawlessness" that most other communities would have long ago found unacceptable. To make things worse, after her son was shot dead in a downtown parking lot, Price said officials with the New Orleans Police Department, District Attorney's Office and City Hall failed to reach out, properly notify her or commit to prosecuting the suspects they arrested.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Alabama woman identified in fatal crash near Madisonville

A 19-year-old woman who died Friday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Madisonville has been identified, authorities say. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the woman as Jasmyne Butler of Mobile, Alabama. Investigators said Butler was driving westbound on Interstate 12 in a 2015 Chrysler 200 when the vehicle left the roadway.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasts 'false accusations' of an affair

Mayor LaToya Cantrell rebuffed questions Wednesday about claims in a divorce petition that she had an affair with a police officer on her security detail, describing those and other claims around her relationship with New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie as sexist and baseless. “By the time I complete my...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy