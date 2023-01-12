ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double play: WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Worcester schoolteacher to marry

By Joe McDonald, Telegram & Gazette
WORCESTER — On March 4, 2022, WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg stood on the front steps of Gates Lane Elementary School to announce a new mentor program for students .

Steinberg was in the midst of an interview when a woman, bundled up for the cold weather, exited the school and walked past the media scrum. At that moment, he was describing his time with the San Diego Padres.

He was answering a question, saying: “When we celebrated the San Diego Chargers reaching the Super Bowl in 1995 that made Padres baseball better. When we . . .”

Steinberg’s attention quickly shifted to Kara Lynch, a fifth-grade teacher at Gates Lane. The two had previously met briefly at Polar Park, but Steinberg was in awe when Lynch walked by on this day.

“Hello, there. How are you?” Steinberg asked Lynch as if they were the only two standing on Main Street. “That’s Kara. This is where you teach? Oh, my goodness.”

Lynch excitedly answered: “Yes, this is where I teach. How are you?”

Later that day, the WooSox were hosting Movie Night at Polar Park with a showing of “Fever Pitch,” so Steinberg took the opportunity to invite Lynch to the event. She was unavailable to attend, but asked for a rain check.

The rest, as they say, is history.

After less than a year of dating, the two recently became engaged.

Steinberg spends parts of each offseason in Aruba, so this winter Lynch joined her boyfriend on the trip. Steinberg proposed during sunset on the beach New Year’s Eve. He described Lynch’s surprise, but added the two knew this moment would eventually arrive in their lives.

“I don’t think she knew it was coming there and then,” Steinberg said. “We both felt a beautiful momentum in our relationship. We both believe in each other, both understand each other, and that’s not a small thing.”

Steinberg, 64, has never been married. He has been focused on his career in baseball since starting with the Baltimore Orioles in 1979, before joining Larry Lucchino with the Padres and eventually with the Boston Red Sox.

A natural socialite, Steinberg never took the next step – until now.

“It’s a feeling of at last I’ve found the person I didn’t know I was looking for,” he said.

Lynch was born and raised in Worcester and raised in Rutland and comes from a long line of educators and coaches. She’s a huge baseball fan, especially the historical side of the game, a bond the couple shares.

They haven't set a wedding date yet and plan to enjoy the process. Steinberg knows how to organize and throw a party, which he has accomplished numerous times during his career, but this time it’s more personal.

“When some of my friends knew I was planning to ask her, they thought I’d have some elaborate event planned,” he explained. “I love doing that for fans in baseball, but when it comes to my own personal life, this is actually quite intimate between a person I cherish and myself.

“I don’t view it through an event-planning lens the way I look at planning opening day,” added Steinberg. “Opening day is something I love participating in because of the thousands of people whose lives you hope are enhanced by an emotional experience. I want that for Kara, but it’s not the same kind of extravaganza. This is for two people becoming one.”

When the Red Sox Triple-A affiliate relocated from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to the Canal District in 2021, Steinberg had no idea his life and career would enter an entirely new stratosphere.

“I took falling in love with Worcester to a new dimension,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Double play: WooSox President Charles Steinberg and Worcester schoolteacher to marry

