ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDAF

Rumors rampant on possible WWE sale to Saudi Arabia

By Sloane Glass
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THjzi_0kCBFkvV00

( NewsNation ) — The focus of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) drama has left the ring and entered the boardroom as sale rumors and family power struggles capped off a week of upheaval in the world’s largest wrestling organization.

Rumors of the sale of WWE to the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia sent shares surging as much as 7% before falling when the rumors turned out to be mere speculation.

The PIF is the same fund backed by the Saudi government that recently rocked the PGA when it started LIV Golf. PIF has also invested heavily in Formula One racing.

The WWE, however, indicated a sale was likely last week with the shake-up of their board.

“Vince McMahon, he is coming back, and it appears to be just in this one role and spearheading the rights negotiations and a potential sale,” said POST Wrestling reporter John Pollock.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is pregnant, plans return in 2024

McMahon’s return to the board was announced last week, several months after he retired in disgrace when an internal investigation determined the longtime CEO and chairman spent millions of dollars in company money on alleged hush payments.

“There are multiple allegations against Vince McMahon and essentially he is coming back, and without any apology towards this, without any denial of the allegations, and he is not facing any consequences,” said Pollock. “In fact, he is being rewarded for coming back.”

On Tuesday, McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO. That same day, the company said her father had enough votes to become executive chairman of the board.

The WWE is currently in the middle of a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia and holds two large-scale events annually in the country.

Critics say the Saudi government’s interest in the WWE is another example of using entertainment to reform its public image.

If a WWE sale were to happen, it wouldn’t be an overnight development. As a publicly traded company, that information would have to be reported to shareholders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon And Triple H's Thoughts On WWE Sale Reportedly Revealed

Vince McMahon has set the wrestling world on its ear once again. McMahon returned to WWEs board last week — in a letter to board members, McMahon shared his opinion that the company was in need of his return going into negotiations for a new media rights deal and the possibility of a sale. Earlier this week, despite having previously expressed their unanimous disapproval of McMahon's return to the company, the board voted unanimously to reinstate him as executive chairman. The previous executive chairman and co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from her position in WWE, despite previous assurances from the company that nothing about management would change. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Stephanie's husband, was one of those board members who voted to reinstate McMahon, but a new report from Axios claims that both Levesque and Stephanie opposed the idea of WWE being sold.
ringsidenews.com

Vince McMahon Had Issues Working With Stephanie McMahon In WWE

Vince McMahon’s return to WWE last week led to a lot of changes due to the shocking turn of events that ensued after the fact. McMahon became the Board Of Directors and subsequently the Executive Chairman of WWE. This caused a lot of concern for fans, as they believed McMahon was going to ruin WWE again. In fact, it seems Vince McMahon had issues working with Stephanie McMahon.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hypebeast.com

WWE Reportedly Being Sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund

Shortly after Stephanie McMahon announced she would be stepping down as CEO following her disgraced father Vince McMahon‘s return to the World Wrestling Entertainment as Executive Chairman of the Board, the world’s largest professional wrestling company is in the process of being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF). For those unfamiliar, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia has a major investment in Formula 1, started the LIV Golf professional golf tour, and initiated a takeover of the Premier League’s Newcastle United club.
ringsidenews.com

Saudi Arabia Is Not The Favorite In Bid To Buy WWE

Vince McMahon does what he wants to and that is simply an objective truth now. This is because he came back to WWE last week and became a member of the Board Of Directors. He then became the Executive Chairman of WWE in a bid to sell the company. Despite all the rumors floating around, it seems Saudi Arabia is not the favorites when it comes to purchasing WWE.
PWMania

New Vince McMahon Rumors, AEW – WWE Update, Internal Reactions, More Backstage News

According to a new report from Fightful Select, sources familiar with the ongoing WWE corporate situation wanted to clarify some of the mainstream coverage of the sale talks and rumors, as well as the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Particularly, it’s been reported that a piece from Axios sparked several reactions from WWE.
wrestlinginc.com

Insight Into Whether Comcast Or Disney Would Retain Vince McMahon In Possible WWE Sale

It's been one week since Vince McMahon made his surprise return to WWE, and in that time, a whole lot has happened. From a unanimous vote of the Board of Directors electing him Executive Chairman of the Board to his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, resigning as Co-CEO and from the company altogether, the industry has hardly had a moment to collect its breath. Through it all, though, rampant rumors of a WWE sale persist. From the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to AEW owners Tony and Shahid Khan, not to mention the likes of Comcast and Disney, plenty of potential buyers have surfaced over the past week.
wrestlingworld.co

WWE Staff Laughed at Reports of Saudi Arabia Sale

It was previously reported that WWE had been sold to the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the false news was enough to break the pro wrestling community. While many began cursing Vince McMahon on social media, others made the decision to boycott WWE immediately and onwards. WWE’s stock prices dipped and the report was shot down soon after.
KDAF

KDAF

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy