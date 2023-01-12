ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KJ Adams Jr. keeps thriving for Kansas basketball even in a role he didn't envision

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
LAWRENCE — As Kansas basketball coach Bill Self never would have predicted the stretch of play KJ Adams Jr. was enjoying.

Eight-straight games in which Adams had scored at least 10 points? A run like that for a sophomore forward who, prior to the streak’s start on Nov. 28 against Texas Southern, had never scored in double figures before in his Kansas career? No, Self said, what Adams was doing isn't something he thought would happen yet.

But Self said Adams had proven himself crafty enough to make it happen. The sophomore had become a much more reliable free-throw shooter after missing his first eight attempts this season. And then, this past Tuesday in a win at home over Oklahoma, Adams extended the streak to nine games with a career-high 22-point effort the Jayhawks needed to remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play.

“Well, I told (Adams) after the game he really could have had 30 points or something like that,” redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said after the win against the Sooners. “He missed a lot of bunnies, but he was tired so I was just trying to get on him. But he had a good game. He plays the, like, short roll, and then it’s either he’s going to shoot the floater, go dunk it or he’s going to go make the right pass.”

Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson added: “You’ve seen the confidence just raise and he’s rising to the occasion. For a guy that didn’t get much time last year to now be thrown in the fire and see him react in the way that we need him to is everything that we need to win.”

Adams wasn’t supposed to be Kansas’ starting 5-man as it worked to defend its national championship. According to Self, the Jayhawks practiced Adams — listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds — predominantly on the perimeter until November. But Self kept telling the team’s bigs if someone didn’t step up, the undersized Adams would be moved into the 5-spot.

Fast forward to this week’s victory against Oklahoma, and Adams has started all 16 games for No. 2 Kansas (15-1, 4-0 in Big 12). He’s averaging 26.3 minutes per game, thriving after having a much more limited role as a freshman last season. He’s averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, with a little over a steal and a block per contest as well.

Adams knew he would have a more significant role during his second year in the program, but he didn’t see this coming. He’s having fun with it, just as Self is having fun coaching him. The two are taking it game-by-game, Adams routinely speaking to the confidence he has because of his teammates’ confidence in him, understanding that the challenge the Big 12 slate presents is nowhere near over.

“I feel like I can miss a couple shots and no one will lose confidence in me,” Adams said.“So, that really did a lot for me tonight and after that I was just really aggressive drawing fouls and just playing loose.”

Self thinks the Jayhawks could develop into a team where one of its bigs becomes good enough with their back to the basket that they could be as tough to take out as Adams is right now. Sophomore forward Zach Clemence certainly hit some shots against Oklahoma, and freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor has enjoyed success himself at times recently. But while that might mean Kansas is stylistically more like last season’s squad, right now it is at its best with Adams in the spot he already is.

There will continue to be questions about how sustainable that kind of play from the Jayhawks can be. In the next week alone, Kansas will play No. 14 Iowa State at home and No. 13 Kansas State on the road. But so far, the Jayhawks’ plan has only come up short once, on a neutral court in November down in the Bahamas against current-No. 5 Tennessee. The best part for KU is that Adams only seems to be getting better.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

WIBW

Manhattan Regional Airport experiences delays that occurred across the country

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Passengers at Manhattan Regional Airport were among those nationwide left waiting Wednesday morning by an FAA computer system failure. “Yeah absolutely it did, the ground stop that the FAA issued because of the glitch on the notum system that was updated did end up causing some delays and actually a cancellation out of Manhattan regional airport,” said Brandon Keazer, airport director.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Why is the city charging for recycling?

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Commissioner Bill Riphan came onto the 27 News Morning Show to discuss a multitude of topics like; the new work session meetings, Gage Park Improvement Authority and the new Stormont Vail Event Center’s Food and Beverage contract. In addition to those topics, Commissioner Riphan commented on and explained the reasoning behind adding on […]
TOPEKA, KS
