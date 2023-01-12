ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Mr. Speaker? Dennis O’Brien on life in the Big Chair and what’s next for Mark Rozzi

By John L. Micek
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfUR3_0kCBFUkl00

Former Pennsylvania House Speaker Dennis M. O'Brien, R-Philadelphia (WikiMedia Commons).

(*This post was updated at 10:23 a.m. on Thursday, 1/12/23 to clarify the chain of events leading to Dennis O’Brien’s election as speaker.)

When he was handed the Speaker’s gavel in 2007 , state Rep . Dennis O’Brien didn’t know whether he’d have the job “for two minutes, two days, or two years,” but he did know he had to make the most of the time that he did have.

“I had an opportunity that no one had ever had before,” said O’Brien , a Republican, who became the chamber’s presiding officer in a compromise agreement intended to head off a nasty leadership fight in a House that was then, as it is now, narrowly divided between Democrats and the GOP.

Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro , then a backbench lawmaker from Montgomery County, helped engineer the deal to elevate O’Brien to the top spot in the House. Shapiro served as deputy speaker under O’Brien , a post that no lawmaker had held before — or has held since.

“There is a window of opportunity, you have to jump through it,” O’Brien told the Capital-Star during a wide-ranging interview on Wednesday. “You say to yourself, ‘These are the things I want to accomplish, and these are the people who are going to make it happen. There are a lot of people who didn’t think it was going to work.”

O’Brien , who spent two years as speaker from 2007 to 2009 , continues to work on, and advocate for, issues impacting Pennsylvanians living with autism. He retired from the House in 2011 after spending two years as chairperson of the House Children & Youth Committee .

O’Brien discussed his own challenges in the big chair; what it’s like being House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks , who similarly won the gavel as a compromise candidate, and understanding what the job is, and what it is not.

The interview below has been lightly edited for clarity and content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MB10Q_0kCBFUkl00

Members of the Pennsylvania House applaud newly elected Speaker Bryan Cutler on June 22, 2020. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso)

Q: Your election was a dramatic as Mark Rozzi’s. Can you talk a bit about what that was like, and what it was like to be you on that day?

O’Brien: In 2007, I went over to the Governor’s Mansion, and [former Gov. Ed Rendell ] said I really had to do this [become speaker]. And he said that if I don’t do this, there will be gridlock, and we have important things to do.

And I told him that I couldn’t switch parties. Because if I did that, it would be the only thing that people will focus on. And they’ll ask what he got and I got [for doing it]. Rendell thought about it … and he said [I] was right. I had my son, Dennis , with me, and there was this little pinball machine where you could shoot baskets, and he played with that for a while, then he moved to this couch near me, and my son raised his hand, and I said, “Yes, Dennis?” And he said “Dad take the deal.”

*O’Brien later went to the Capitol to meet with Democratic leaders, including now U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans , who was then the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

O’Brien: We heard [former Rep. Bill ] DeWeese grab a microphone and shout my name into nomination. I looked at Josh and said “What do we do?” And he said “We make it up as we go along.”

On the floor, DeWeese described O’Brien as a “a fine-hearted idealistic Republican” who was well-suited to lead “a clean slate” after 12 years of Republican control of the 203-member chamber, the Associated Press reported at the time .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HD2UB_0kCBFUkl00

Pennsylvania Capitol Building on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star).

Q: The job is complex. It’s not just floor action — there’s machinery and infrastructure to go with it, right?

O’Brien: There are different parts of being speaker. You have to run the business of the House. But there are different parts of it. Having Josh was really extraordinary. He asked me to be deputy speaker. He would go out and talk to Democrats and Republicans. He had wonderful EQ as well as intellectual capacity.

Q: Does Rep. Rozzi know what he’s stepping into?

O’Brien: You can’t anticipate the level of complexity on the floor as a challenge. There has to be an understanding of the issues and the procedures. And you have to have the schedule, there are so many things that you are in control of and responsible for.

As speaker, O’Brien championed an autism insurance bill and criminal justice reform issues , including one aimed at reducing county jail populations .

O’Brien: It took intensive work and collaboration with the best staff. And the welcoming and support of the Democrats in this unusual paradigm, and a lot of relationships that were sustained. I was not going to fight to hold onto the speakership forever. I could have done things that would allow me to stray. I made a list of things I wanted to do in healthcare and in criminal justice… If I get that done I can leave.

Q: Any advice for Rep. Rozzi as he tries to get a handle on a very complicated job?

O’Brien: You are honored by people giving you their confidence, their story, and their trust. It all came down to recognizing that this power isn’t yours. You see so many people fight to hold onto it, and that’s when they lose themselves. It was a unique experience. It only happened twice in the history of the country, and it happened to me. I’m proud of it.

The post Mr. Speaker? Dennis O’Brien on life in the Big Chair and what’s next for Mark Rozzi appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend

The feasibility study, which was conducted through a collaboration between Indiana University of Pennsylvania and several state agencies, examined the five-year period from 2016-2021 and estimated the costs of adopting OSHA standards for commonwealth employees under the governor’s jurisdiction to be $54.8 million at baseline and $14.4 million for year one. The post Wolf admin completes ‘first step’ in OSHA study | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announces five key cabinet appointments

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced five key cabinet appointments:. Randy Padfield: Director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Major General Mark Schindler: Adjutant General of Pennsylvania. Tom Cook: State Fire Commissioner. Christopher Paris: State Police Commissioner. In a news release, Shapiro said each person has decades of experience...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro biography

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania

Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials …. Josh Shapiro cabinet appointments: List of officials nominated in Pennsylvania. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne County native brings...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Shapiro taps ex-lawmakers, university officials for Cabinet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two just-retired state lawmakers will help fill out the Cabinet of the incoming Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, who also said Thursday that he will pluck a pair of nominees from the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon University who each held senior federal government posts. Former Republican Sen. Pat Browne of Lehigh County will lead the Department of Revenue and former Democratic Rep. Mike Carroll of Lackawanna County will lead the Department of Transportation, Shapiro said. Browne, a certified public accountant, chaired the Senate Appropriations Committee for the past eight years before he was defeated in last May’s primary election. All told, Browne, 59, spent 28 years in the Legislature. Carroll, 60, served 16 years in the state House, spending the last four as the minority chair of the Transportation Committee. He chose not to run for reelection last year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Senate passes bill to undo gas tax hike

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's gas tax automatically went up this month because of a nearly decade-old law, but the state Senate voted to stop that from happening again. The gas tax went up a few cents on Jan. 1. This is what from anything lawmakers did last year, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
939K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy