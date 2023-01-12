Read full article on original website
Orion First Successfully Winds Down Mintaka Financial, CFO Marsh Steps Down
Orion First announced significant progress has been made winding down Mintaka Financial (Mintaka). Founded in December 2004 by a select group of small business finance companies, Mintaka specialized in serving the finance needs of small businesses across the United States. In early 2020, Mintaka ceased new business originations amidst economic...
The Guardian view on Brazil and the Bolsonaristas: it’s not over yet | Editorial
Editorial: The violent attack on government buildings in Brasília following Lula’s inauguration should set off alarm bells outside the country too
Pfizer, Moderna consider $130 per dose COVID vaccine
(WTVO) — Lawmakers have warned two COVID-19 vaccine makers against quadrupling their prices for the shot. Pfizer and Moderna are considering charging up to $130 per dose once the shots move to the commercial marketplace. The federal government currently pays about $30 per dose and distributes them at no cost, regardless of a person’s health […]
Spending on Cloud Infrastructure Continued Strong Growth in Q3/22
According to a report from International Data Corporation, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud deployments, including dedicated and shared IT environments, increased 24.7% year over year in Q3/22 to $23.9 billion. Spending on cloud infrastructure continued to outgrow the non-cloud segment, although the latter had strong growth in Q3/22 as well, increasing 16.5% year over year to $16.8 billion. According to IDC, the market continues to benefit from high demand and large backlogs, coupled with an improving infrastructure supply chain.
Golub Capital Reports Positive Surprise in US Middle Market Growth in Q4/22
Middle market private companies in the Golub Capital Altman Index experienced year-over-year earnings growth of 9% and revenue growth of 11% during the first two months of Q4/22. “This quarter’s results are a positive surprise; revenue and profit growth each exceeded inflation by significant margins,” Lawrence E. Golub, CEO of...
National Westminster Bank Provides $176.63MM in Equipment Financing to Bristow Group
Bristow Group and its subsidiaries entered into two 13-year secured equipment financings for up to £145 million ($176.63 million) with National Westminster Bank. The proceeds from the financing will be used to refinance the indebtedness of the previous equipment financing facilities with Lombard North Central, refinance the aircraft financed thereby and provide additional financing to support Bristow’s obligations under its contracts with the Department for Transport and the Maritime & Coastguard Agency of the United Kingdom.
