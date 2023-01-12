Read full article on original website
This Week’s Top 3 Dermatology Stories
An overview of some of the biggest articles in the dermatology field covered this week, including new breakthroughs in research. HCPLive has highlighted a number of topics in the field of dermatology this week, and 3 major examples of these covered breakthroughs in atopic dermatitis treatment, PDUFA date changes, and new classifications by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Long-Term Cumulative Joint Inflammation Linked to Joint Damage Progression in Rheumatoid Arthritis
In the post-hoc analysis, an association between cumulative local joint swelling and progression of radiographic damage in the same joint was observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), long-term cumulative local joint inflammation was linked to radiographic damage progression in the same joint, according to...
Tapering Glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day Effectively Reduces Flare Risk in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Despite EULAR recommendations encouraging the tapering of glucocorticoids and the rapidly expanding treatment options for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, glucocorticoids are still commonly prescribed to reduce inflammation and manage disease activity. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), tapering doses of glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day was effective in minimizing risk of flare,...
Cataract Surgery Linked to Greater Challenges in Eyes with Uveitis
Eyes with concurrent uveitis in a Swedish cohort had worse BCVA prior to and following cataract surgery, although visual improvement was greater compared to control eyes. The presence of uveitis was associated with higher risks of complications during cataract surgery, as well as in the post-operative period, according to new research from Sweden.
Evan Dellon, MD, MPH: Assessing the Future of Dupilumab for EoE
Dupilumab is currently the only treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. While dupilumab has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since May for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), there remain questions and understudied aspects of the treatment mainly centered on dosing.
Probability of Success Higher After Baerveldt Glaucoma Implant Than Trabeculectomy
The research suggests additional glaucoma surgery was required more frequently after trabeculectomy than after Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery. Baerveldt glaucoma implant surgery had a higher success rate than trabeculectomy in patients with neovascular glaucoma, while the rates of posopterative complications were similar between both surgical procedures, according to new research.
FDA Updates Label for Oral Semaglutide, Making Agent a First-Line Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes
Announced by Novo Nordisk on January 12, the label update from the FDA removes a previous indication stating oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) should not be used as an initial therapy, which clears the way for the agent to be used as a first-line therapy in type 2 diabetes. The US Food...
Coffee Consumption Linked to Lower Severity of NAFLD in Type 2 Diabetes
A study examining associations between coffee metabolites and risk of NAFLD severity suggests people with type 2 diabetes had a lower risk of fibrosis and more severe NAFLD based on increased coffee consumption. John Jones, PhD. A new study from investigators in Portugal suggests consumption of coffee could help reduce...
Phase 3 Clinical Trials With Dupilumab in PN
Drs Raj Chovatiya, Shawn Kwatra, and Sarina B. Elmariah review PRIME and PRIME 2 phase 3 studies of dupilumab for treatment of PN. Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD: Sarina, maybe you could tell us a little bit more in terms of the setup of the PRIME and PRIME2 studies about the study design and the patient population. What were some of the outcome measures that we were interested in understanding when it came to intervention with dupilumab?
Pars Plana Vitrectomy Associated with High Retinal Reattachment, but Low Final Vision
Higher preoperative visual acuity in patients with dTRD was associated with higher vision after PPV, suggesting the importance of early intervention. Pars plana vitrectomy (PPV) may be an effective strategy to achieve retinal reattachment after tractional retinal detachment in people with diabetes (dTRD), although final postoperative visual acuity (VA) remained low in these patients.
ACG Updates Clinical Guidance on Diagnosing Celiac Disease
The guidelines include advocating for more preventative care and changing how the disease is diagnosed. New recommendations for the evaluation and management of celiac disease call for a combination of noninvasive serology tests and duodenal biopsies to confirm the diagnosis of celiac disease in both pediatric and adult patients. A...
