Read full article on original website
Related
monitordaily.com
PNC Expands Environmental Finance Pledge to $30B
PNC Financial Services Group announced the expansion of its environmental finance commitment to $30 billion. The bank initially announced in August 2021 a commitment of $20 billion over five years in support of environmental finance. Since then, PNC has completed $9 billion in environmental financing for its customers. This commitment...
monitordaily.com
United Rentals Honored as One of Best Places to Work in 2023
United Rentals announced it was selected for the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2023. This award is based solely on the input of employees, who voluntarily provided anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor.
monitordaily.com
PC Shipments Continued to Slump in Q4/22
Global shipments for traditional PCs fell below expectations in Q4/22, as 67.2 million PCs were shipped, down 28.1% from the prior year, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Q4/22 shipments are comparable to Q4/18, when the market was constrained by Intel’s supply challenges. It is clear the pandemic boom is over for the PC market, but despite recent declines, annual shipments for 2022 were well above pre-pandemic levels at 292.3 million units for the full year. However, demand remains a concern as most users have relatively new PCs and the global economy worsens.
monitordaily.com
Spending on Cloud Infrastructure Continued Strong Growth in Q3/22
According to a report from International Data Corporation, spending on compute and storage infrastructure products for cloud deployments, including dedicated and shared IT environments, increased 24.7% year over year in Q3/22 to $23.9 billion. Spending on cloud infrastructure continued to outgrow the non-cloud segment, although the latter had strong growth in Q3/22 as well, increasing 16.5% year over year to $16.8 billion. According to IDC, the market continues to benefit from high demand and large backlogs, coupled with an improving infrastructure supply chain.
monitordaily.com
Golub Capital Reports Positive Surprise in US Middle Market Growth in Q4/22
Middle market private companies in the Golub Capital Altman Index experienced year-over-year earnings growth of 9% and revenue growth of 11% during the first two months of Q4/22. “This quarter’s results are a positive surprise; revenue and profit growth each exceeded inflation by significant margins,” Lawrence E. Golub, CEO of...
Comments / 0