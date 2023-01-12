Read full article on original website
Ms. Carolyn Holloway, Vidalia
Vincent R. Drummer Funeral announces the death of Ms. Carolyn Holloway age 67 of Vidalia, GA whose death occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from Life Care Center in Fitzgerald, GA. Carolyn Holloway was born July 6, 1955 to the late Ola Mae Holloway Dupree and Johnny Mason. She attended...
Mr. Michael Larry Meadows, Sr., Vidalia
Mr. Michael Larry Meadows, Sr., age 59, of Vidalia, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital after an extended illness. He was a native of Austell, Georgia living most of his life in Houston, Texas before moving to Vidalia six years ago. Michael graduated from Astronaut High School Class of 1981, and was employed as a boiler maker for many years. He attended Temple Baptist Church in Florida. Michael loved to fish, work in the yards, gardening, going to the races and he especially loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry T. Meadows and Eva Carolyn Brice Thomas; and a sister, Deborah Marie Watson.
Mrs. Jane Mixon, Center Community
Mrs. Jane Mixon, age 72, of the Center Community, died peacefully during the night on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home. She was born in Dublin, as a child moved to Claxton and grew up in Glennville. She was a 1968 graduate of Glennville High School and was a graduate of Ben Hill-Irwin Technical Institute, earning a degree in Nursing. She began her nursing career with Dr. Kalathoor, helping to establish his practice, later with Dr. Robert Clark for many years, and retired from Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Lyons, and worked with Vacation Bible School and frequently in the kitchen. She enjoyed fishing, especially at Lake Sinclair and the Altamaha River, and she was the grandkids’ BIGGEST cheerleader. Preceding her in death were her parents, Reece Clyde Browning and Joan Gay Browning; and two siblings, Cecilia Browning and Trey Bell.
Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, Vidalia
Mrs. Margaret Garrett McDonald, age 92, of Vidalia, died January 13, 2023, at Treutlen Health and Rehab Center in Soperton after an extended illness. Born November 23, 1930, she was a native of Toombs County and a 1948 graduate of Lyons High School. She moved to Montgomery County upon her marriage to Buford McDonald in 1951. She was a retired homemaker, grocery store worker, and seamstress. After retirement, she worked to care for her husband until his death, and continued forward from that point keeping a watchful eye over her family as matriarch. She was presently a member of Higgston Baptist Church and formerly a long-time member of both Tabernacle Baptist Church and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing and was quite creative in making quilt tops, pillows, dresses, or anything the family wanted or needed. She enjoyed being included in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was known by her family and friends for her cooking skills. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents, Delma Franklin Garrett and Jocey Poole Garrett; siblings: Ann Garrett (infant), Gilbert Garrett, Juanita Garrett Braddy, Dean Garrett, and Cecil Garrett,
MHMH Earns Stroke Certification
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital is proud to announce it has been recertified by DNV Healthcare as an Acute Stroke Ready Center, affirming the hospital’s readiness to handle strokes and stroke-related medical problems. “I’m so proud of our team for earning the Acute Stroke Ready Certification,” said Matt Hasbrouck, CEO....
