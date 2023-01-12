Read full article on original website
msn.com
Massive waves bombard Drake Passage cruise ships in viral videos. What to know about Antarctica cruises
Several harrowing videos of heavy waves battering cruise ships in the Drake Passage as passengers look on have gone viral in recent months, serving as a reminder that the high-priced cruises to Antarctica, while breathtaking, take passengers through arguably the most treacherous waters in the world. In early December, a...
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
Viking cruise passengers tried to maintain their sense of humor after marine growth on the ship's hull left them trapped on board for 10 days: 'It was a plot twist'
Kenn Heydrick, 64, told Insider that his rage continued to mount over the course of the 15-day fiasco that left passengers stranded on the ship.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
An Abandoned Aircraft Is Now a Luxurious Bali Villa with an Infinity Pool
The cliffside villa is the world's first luxury hotel to open inside of a commercial airplane.
cruisereport.com
SILVERSEA® SETS SAIL ON 139-DAY ‘SOUTH SIDE STORY’ WORLD CRUISE 2023, DEPARTING SYDNEY IN A COMPANY FIRST
Silver Shadow℠ will sail from Sydney on January 10, marking the first time a Silversea World Cruise has originated in the Southern Hemisphere. (Sydney, Australia -- January 9, 2023) Silversea Cruises’ 2023 World Cruise, South Side Story, is set to depart from Sydney on January 10, marking the first time the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line has set sail from the Southern Hemisphere on a World Cruise. The ultra-luxury Silver Shadow℠ will host guests for the 139-day arts-inspired voyage, sailing from the South Seas to the Amazon Rainforest and beyond, calling in 66 destinations in 34 countries across five continents.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Water And Ice, Diamond Beach, Iceland By Michele Borgarelli
I wanted to capture an image of the water swirling around one of the icebergs and with the rising sun striking the ice to create light reflection. I eventually found this iceberg that I liked and had the sun raising in the right place. After a few attempts, I eventually realised that for getting the image I wanted I had to get my feet wet. I waited for the wave to come and then started shooting in continuous mode. This final image is what I was really looking for and it was worth getting wet.
The first Orient Express cruise ship will set sail in 2026
Around 140 years after making its debut as one of the most luxurious trains in the world, the iconic Orient Express is branching out into the cruising world.
‘World’s longest river cruise’ could threaten endangered Ganges dolphin, experts warn
The Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, has officially launched the “world’s longest river cruise” from the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The luxury voyage will last 51 days, travelling 3,200km via Dhaka in Bangladesh to Dibrugarh in Assam, crossing 27 river systems. The three-deck MV Ganga...
Seychelles' Bird Island
The Seychelles’ bird island is an amazing place to visit. It has a variety of birds on it and offers amazing views of the ocean. Bird Island is a small, isolated isle located on the outer rim of the Mascarene Plateau, an extraordinary uplift of mid-ocean shallow water that covers an area larger than Portugal. The plateau begins at Bird Island and continues south for 2,000km. In the other direction, north of Bird Island, the Indian Ocean is deep and wide.
Win An 8-Day Viking Cruise for Two Including Airfare!
Viking Cruises is running a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a cruise for two!. The prize includes an 8 day Viking Cruise of your choice from a variety options. The prize also comes with coach airfare. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d still love to win...
cruisefever.net
Viking Christens Cruise Ship During 138 Day Cruise
Viking christened their newest ocean ship, Viking Neptune, this week in a ceremony in Los Angeles with astronaut Nicole Stott serving as the ship’s godmother. Viking Neptune was in Los Angeles for the day as part of a 138 day cruise around the world that will visit 28 countries and 57 ports. The christening ceremony for the cruise ship was held at the World Cruise Center at the Port of Los Angeles.
wanderwithalex.com
Cruise Tips: How to Plan and Pack for a Sea Kayaking Excursion
If you’re looking for a cruise vacation with a side of adventure, you should consider joining a sea kayaking excursion. Sea kayaking is a great way to get out on the open water and explore the surrounding area. All you need is the proper gear and a guide who can lead the way.
gcaptain.com
Orient Express Cruises To Set Sail On World’s Largest Superyacht
(Bloomberg) –If riding on the original, redesigned Orient Express train in 2025 and staying at an Orient Express hotel top your bucket list, make room: The Orient Express Silenseas, an opulent 722-foot-long (220-meter-long) ship with three masts towering at over 300 feet high, is set to be the world’s largest sailing yacht—and superyacht, period—and will ply Mediterranean and Caribbean routes starting in spring 2026. It will offer 54 suites, accommodating 120 passengers. Reservations will begin as early as 2024.
