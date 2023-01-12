Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements
A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
Android Headlines
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks in official marketing photos
Leaks have surfaced with official marketing photos of the Galaxy S23, Samsung’s next flagship smartphone. While it’s unmistakably a Galaxy device, Samsung appears to have altered the phone design in a few notable ways. The Galaxy S23 photo leaks come from Roland Quandt of WinFuture, and they showcase the device comes in four new colors.
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
Phone Arena
The amazing Samsung Galaxy A53 is even sweeter at $100 off
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones really are, but the truth of the matter is that there are amazing choices among the upper midrangers. Take the Galaxy A53 for example - it has proper flagship features and its price is unbeatable. It's one of the best-selling Samsung phones, and for good reason. And now, you can shave another $100 off its price thanks to Best Buy's three day sale. For just $349.99, you're getting quite a lot of phone!
Images Of Tesla's Next Gen Self-Driving Camera Hardware Leaked: Here's What They Reveal
Back in 2019, Tesla, Inc TSLA unveiled its Hardware 3 Full Self-Driving computer. The hardware update brought more processing power to the vehicles to eventually enable the cars to drive themselves, at least for the most part. Fast-forward to 2023, and what was powerful computing in 2019, wouldn't be chosen...
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
New Canon camera incoming? Canon EOS R8 set to land in February
It looks like we'll see the Canon EOS R8 arrive next month, along with a new RF-S 11-22mm lens
Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch
Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
Android Authority
A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year
The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
Apple owners could get up to $395 from $50million settlement – see exact product to qualify for money
A CLASS-ACTION lawsuit could earn you up to $395 if you bought a faulty laptop. Apple users who bought specific models of the MacBook could be eligible for the payment. The lawsuit - which was filed in 2022 - alleges that MacBooks sold between 2015 and 2019 had defective butterfly keyboards, according to court records.
CNET
Is It Time to Replace Your iPhone's Battery?
Your iPhone just isn't what it used to be. Maybe your display is cracked or your camera is foggy, but aside from the cosmetic damage, there might also be hardware issues, mostly from age, that are affecting how useful your phone is. And if your iPhone is slow to charge,...
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Android Headlines
Global OnePlus 11 model gets benchmarked with 16GB of RAM
We were wondering if the global OnePlus 11 variant will offer 16GB of RAM, and it seems like it will. The phone just got benchmarked on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM, while the listing shared some additional info. The global OnePlus 11 variant got benchmarked with 16GB of RAM. Before...
Android Headlines
Fossil smartwatches to get quarterly updates, Google Assistant support
Fossil smartwatches may get updates more frequently and consistently in the future, at least the Gen 6 and newer models. A Fossil executive recently said that the company is planning to push quarterly feature updates and security patches to its Wear OS 3-powered wrist wearables. The executive didn’t elaborate on the plans, though.
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
Android Headlines
Best accessories for the Galaxy A14 5G
Now that you have your new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, it’s time to start looking for the best accessories for it. There are tons of add-ons that you can equip your phone with to make the overall experience better. Since there are so many products out there that can...
