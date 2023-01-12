ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 beast is on sale at a huge $400 discount with 5G and 512GB storage

Even though it's 2023, today seems to be the perfect time to buy an Apple-made tablet from 2021. That is, of course, if you can settle for the outdated design and specifications of the ninth-gen "regular" iPad at a pretty much unbeatable starting price of 250 bucks or want a lot of storage space in addition to a lot of screen real estate and 5G connectivity but don't have a small fortune to spend.
TrustedReviews

The iPhone 14 has just received a much needed price cut

The iPhone 14 has received a sorely needed price cut for the New Year. Scoot on over to Amazon right now (just click the deal button below) and you’ll find Apple’s iPhone 14, in its baseline 128GB guise, for just £799. You can choose between the Blue, Product Red, and Midnight colours.
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
digg.com

Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Unbelievably Powerful

Sporting Apple's custom M2 chip, the iPad Pro is easily the best tablet that money can buy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you want a proper general computing experience from your tablet, it's worth investing in the iPad Pro. Cheap tablets are fine for watching movies or reading ebooks, but the beefy iPad Pro has enough horsepower to actually get things done quickly and efficiently.
shefinds

12 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone Could Do (They Might Surprise You!)

You already rely on your iPhone for so much. But the number of ways your device can prove helpful in your everyday life are practically endless. And there’s little doubt you are missing out on a few key iPhone settings, apps, and features that could simplify your days even more. Tech Expert Dan Riley from SpotifyUnlocked.com is here to provide 12 super-cool things you never knew your iPhone could do. Let these iPhone tricks and features surprise you — and then go on and put them to good use.
TheStreet

The 10 Best Accessories to Level-Up Your iPad

Whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift or you can’t figure out what you want to use your gift cards on, buying accessories for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad is always a good idea. There are a ton of accessories you can get for...
Apple Insider

Apple prepares HomeKit architecture rollout redo in iOS 16.3 beta

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — After halting its rollout of HomeKit's new architecture iniOS 16.2, Apple has resumed testing of the platform, with it resurfacing in the iOS 16.3 beta. Screenshots from the iOS 16.3 beta show there is...
Apple Insider

MGG Wireless Charging Station review: You get what you pay for

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The MGG Wireless Charging Station shows that, just because the product is compatible withMagSafe, doesn't mean it's great. MagSafe works with iPhone 12 devices or later, and allows you to connect different accessories magnetically...
BGR.com

Change this iPhone setting to thwart thieves who might steal your phone

Apple’s Find My technology makes stealing an iPhone difficult, as tech-savvy thieves might be wary about stealing devices that users can track online. But the iPhone remains a highly coveted device and a primary target. That’s why it’s important to change a key iPhone Control Center setting to prevent thieves from holding onto your device, in addition to having Find My active at all times and protecting your device with a password and biometrics.
Apple Insider

iPhone Stuck on the Apple Logo? 5 Effective Methods Are Here

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This is how to fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo, including a Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS system repair, to get your mobile device booting and running once again. One of the worst things to happen...
BGR.com

Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch

Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...

Comments / 0

Community Policy