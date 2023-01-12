Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Could Trade For Eric Gordon
Eric Gordon could be headed to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Warriors And Bulls Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WLKY.com
Brownstown Central guard shatters backboard during basketball game
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — Brownstown Central High School boys basketball's game against Silver Creek started on Friday night but never finished. That's because the game was postponed after a dunk from Brownstown Central's Jack Benter in the second quarter. The guard's dunk shattered the backboard. Benter is a Purdue University...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
These Have Been Named the Ugliest Towns in Indiana and Kentucky
One website recently listed the ugliest town in each state. Do you think you know what towns were named the ugliest in Indiana and Kentucky?. Here in Indiana and Kentucky, we have a lot of beautiful scenery. We have quite a few larger lakes that you could just admire for hours, beautiful state parks, and so many cute small towns. When taking all of the cities and towns that we have in Indiana and Kentucky, you might first think about some of the more fun or beautiful towns that you have visited. However, for this article's sake, we will go down a different route.
Source: Falcons to Interview Panthers Coach as Pees Replacement
Another candidate has entered the mix for the Atlanta Falcons' defensive coordinator role: Panthers Coach Al Holcomb
Titans Want to Talk About NFL's Best Offense
An ESPN report on Sunday said that Mike Vrabel has requested permission to interview the last two Kansas City Chiefs play-callers.
Fox 59
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Proposes Plan to Resolve Coin Flip Fine
The Cincinnati ballcarrier made good on his promise after scoring a Week 18 touchdown, but now faces discipline from the league. Bengals running back Joe Mixon made waves around the NFL when he broke out a coin flip celebration after scoring a touchdown in last Sunday’s regular season finale against the Ravens. So much so, that he’s received a fine from the league office.
Fox 59
How Tom Brady Has Performed as an Underdog
Tom Brady will be a home underdog in the playoffs for the first time in his career Monday night against the Cowboys and has fared well as an underdog in his career. There’s a first time for everything—even for a 45-year-old quarterback. When Tom Brady takes the field...
Louisville coach Jeff Brohm visits seven local high schools on Friday
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm said he was going to leave "no stone unturned" in recruiting the state of Kentucky. And Brohm said his staff would especially focus on keeping the top talent in the city of Louisville at home. On Friday, Brohm took the first step...
