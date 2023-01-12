Bristow Group and its subsidiaries entered into two 13-year secured equipment financings for up to £145 million ($176.63 million) with National Westminster Bank. The proceeds from the financing will be used to refinance the indebtedness of the previous equipment financing facilities with Lombard North Central, refinance the aircraft financed thereby and provide additional financing to support Bristow’s obligations under its contracts with the Department for Transport and the Maritime & Coastguard Agency of the United Kingdom.

