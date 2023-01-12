Read full article on original website
Orion First Successfully Winds Down Mintaka Financial, CFO Marsh Steps Down
Orion First announced significant progress has been made winding down Mintaka Financial (Mintaka). Founded in December 2004 by a select group of small business finance companies, Mintaka specialized in serving the finance needs of small businesses across the United States. In early 2020, Mintaka ceased new business originations amidst economic...
National Westminster Bank Provides $176.63MM in Equipment Financing to Bristow Group
Bristow Group and its subsidiaries entered into two 13-year secured equipment financings for up to £145 million ($176.63 million) with National Westminster Bank. The proceeds from the financing will be used to refinance the indebtedness of the previous equipment financing facilities with Lombard North Central, refinance the aircraft financed thereby and provide additional financing to support Bristow’s obligations under its contracts with the Department for Transport and the Maritime & Coastguard Agency of the United Kingdom.
PNC Expands Environmental Finance Pledge to $30B
PNC Financial Services Group announced the expansion of its environmental finance commitment to $30 billion. The bank initially announced in August 2021 a commitment of $20 billion over five years in support of environmental finance. Since then, PNC has completed $9 billion in environmental financing for its customers. This commitment...
PC Shipments Continued to Slump in Q4/22
Global shipments for traditional PCs fell below expectations in Q4/22, as 67.2 million PCs were shipped, down 28.1% from the prior year, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. Q4/22 shipments are comparable to Q4/18, when the market was constrained by Intel’s supply challenges. It is clear the pandemic boom is over for the PC market, but despite recent declines, annual shipments for 2022 were well above pre-pandemic levels at 292.3 million units for the full year. However, demand remains a concern as most users have relatively new PCs and the global economy worsens.
Golub Capital Reports Positive Surprise in US Middle Market Growth in Q4/22
Middle market private companies in the Golub Capital Altman Index experienced year-over-year earnings growth of 9% and revenue growth of 11% during the first two months of Q4/22. “This quarter’s results are a positive surprise; revenue and profit growth each exceeded inflation by significant margins,” Lawrence E. Golub, CEO of...
