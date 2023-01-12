Read full article on original website
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
CoinTelegraph
New York sued by environmental group after approval of crypto mining facility: Report
The New York Public Service Commission (PSC) was sued by environmental activists on Jan. 13 for approving the takeover of a cryptocurrency mining facility in the state. According to The Guardian, the state Public Service Commission (PSC) is responsible for regulating public utilities and authorized in September 2022 the conversion of the Fortistar North power plant into a crypto-mining site.
Change is coming: More money in your pocket as Hochul tying minimum wage to inflation
Governor Kathy Hochul is always into something. Some time ago, she launched a program to benefit people affected by the power outage. The details are given here. Other than this, she announced a bonus program worth $1.3 billion for healthcare professionals.
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
schenectadygov.com
Governor Hochul Announces .5 Million in Federal Funding to Three Communities for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
Housing plan calls for 276 units on N. Burdick St.
TOWN OF MANLIUS – The long-awaited residential development off N. Burdick Street got an initial presentation before the Manlius Planning Board on Monday night. Charles Breuer, representing Twin Ponds Housing, LLC, presented a plan for 276 housing units in a mixture of one-, two- and a limited number of three-bedroom units. The initial proposal includes five four-story apartment buildings and eight townhome style buildings.
uticaphoenix.net
SCHUMER DELIVERS $2 MILLION TO MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE TO HELP CREATE NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART SEMICONDUCTOR-AND-ADVANCED-MANUFACTURING TRAINING CENTER TO GIVE UTICA WORKERS THE SKILLS THEY NEED TO FILL GOOD-PAYING, HIGH-DEMAND TECH JOBS
With his CHIPS & Science Act continuing to deliver thousands of good-paying tech jobs to Upstate NY, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced that he has secured $2 million in new federal funding for Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC) to create a new state-of-the-art semiconductor-and-advanced-manufacturing training center.
United States Postal Service Major Price Increases That Affect New Yorkers
The United States Postal Service is making some major changes to prices, which will take effect this month. New Yorkers can get ready to pay more for certain services from the post office. On March 23, 2021, the postal service announced its "Our Delivering for America," plan which is supposed to take the organization from a financial and operational crisis to being self-sustaining and high performing.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nautilus acquires 54 MW New York community solar portfolio
Nautilus Solar Energy reached an agreement to acquire a nine-project portfolio with 54 MW of community solar assets from Seaboard Solar, a New Milford, Connecticut-based utility solar developer. The portfolio consists of projects expected to enter COD operations by Q4 2023, and located in Chautauqua, Columbia, Erie, Oneida and Onondaga...
wrvo.org
State focuses on workforce development ahead of Micron arrival
New York state is awarding its first round of strategic workforce development grants, and about $1.2 million is heading to CenterState CEO in Syracuse. CenterState CEO Senior Vice President for Inclusive Growth Dominic Robinson said it’ll be a big help ahead of Micron’s arrival. "For us, this is...
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US
Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
Popular New York State Snowmobile Trails Shut Down
The winter of 2023 sure has been weird. One week there are blizzard warnings and the next it is flooding! For those of us who love the snow and love to be on our sleds, this season has been rough and it seems to be getting worse. Living along the...
schenectadygov.com
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher.On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4.Who was number one? Schenectady. HOW? How was Schenectady ranked number one?I'm not trying to knock Schenectady. My parents live there, and the rest of my family lives in the Capital District......but really? Number one? I mean, it's a very beautiful part of Upstate New York for sure, but for food, is it really ranked as number one?Whenever I go to visit my parents, I can honestly say I've never been blown away by the pizza, or much of anything.
Local superintendents react to Hochul’s proposed state education plans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Superintendents around Monroe County are reacting to new plans and goals laid out by Governor Kathy Hochul in her state of the state address. Particularly with funding to support mental health for students and changes in the foundation aid formula for districts in need. When coming out of virtual learning […]
Report: Smoking in New York Will Cost You Millions, and Here’s Why
Where there's smoke, there's often fire, and if you're a smoker in New York, it appears as though you're burning through money at an alarming rate. A recent study was published, documenting the amount of money spent by the average smoker in each state. If the numbers are to be...
House of the Week: Family patiently waited 15 years to buy their ‘dream home’ in Onondaga
ONONDAGA, N.Y. – Lisa Vignogna remembers the weekend afternoon car rides she and her husband, Chris, used to take with their seven children. The trips, she said, would “drive the kids crazy,” but the couple had a good reason for them.
Endangered transit workers are the exposed edge of NY’s spiking public-safety woes
Will the state lawmakers who refuse to fix New York’s botched criminal-justice reforms at least stand up for transit-worker safety? During the pandemic, these public workers were vital to getting other essential personnel to their jobs; now they’re essential to the city’s recovery. Last year, the state made it a second-degree felony to assault any transit worker, but it’s plainly not enough. Assaults on MTA subway and bus workers hit a new high in 2022, with 121 reported incidents through November, plus 15 more assaults December-January. For its part, the MTA aims to bar those felony offenders from the transit system — going...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Announces Additional $35.2 Million For Cybersecurity
Governor Hochul disclosed $35.2 million in new financing for cybersecurity improvements across the whole state of New York in a news release earlier this week. It's the most recent action in Hochul's campaign to strengthen New York's cybersecurity, which also saw Colin Ahern appointed as the city's first-ever chief cyber officer. Cybercrime is a worldwide annoyance that is becoming more prevalent.
