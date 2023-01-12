Read full article on original website
notebookcheck.net
Official Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra design-confirming leather cases turn up in eBay classifieds
Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks are coming thick and fast now, with the smartphones expected to be launched within a few more weeks (February 1). This latest leak was initially shared by SnoopyTech on Twitter, with a commenter on the relevant tweet then posting a link to eBay classifieds (Germany) where the Galaxy S23 case packaging is listed and shown off from the front and rear. There are cases for each of the three expected SKUs: the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra case leak points to sweeping camera improvements
A case leak for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggests that the new phone could be set for some sweeping camera improvements. We’ve heard it claimed many times that Samsung’s new flagship phone, set to be announced on February 1, will feature an upgraded 200MP main camera. What we haven’t heard all that much about is the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s other cameras.
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphone is $199: What you need to know
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Samsung just announced a new affordable smartphone at CES. The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will deliver on Samsung's goal of...
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
pocketnow.com
A new leak shows off the Galaxy S23 series in all color options
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As we’re inching towards the release of the new and upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, we are receiving more information every week, claiming to be new specifications, design decisions, and other tidbits. Today, a new leak showcased the Galaxy S23 series in four new colors, and we have images displaying the alleged Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra devices.
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Phone Arena
The TCL Tab 8 LE will become T-Mobile's most affordable 4G LTE tablet tomorrow
When TCL announced (with relatively little fanfare) at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show last week that its latest ultra-affordable tablet would go on sale "later this month", we didn't (necessarily) expect that to happen quite so soon. But the TCL Tab 8 LE has just been officially confirmed for a...
CNET
What It'll Take for Me to Want to Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23
Samsung's Galaxy S22 features a fresh design and an upgraded camera that's better at seeing in the dark. But there's plenty of room for Samsung to further upgrade with the Galaxy S23, expected to arrive in February. In particular, I'd like to see longer-lasting batteries, more photographic features that take...
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
ComicBook
PS5 Owners Get Good News Following Concerning PlayStation Report
PlayStation 5 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to recent concerns that have come about with the console. Just a couple of days back, a new report came about stating that PS5 consoles that were displayed in a vertical fashion had a chance of being damaged over the long haul. Essentially, it was said that the liquid metal within the PS5 that is used for cooling could spread to other parts of the console internally when sitting vertically for too long, which could damage the hardware. And while this news freaked out a number of PlayStation fans, it sounds like there's nothing to worry about after all.
notebookcheck.net
New Galaxy S23 price leak ranges from US$799 for entry-level model to right up to US$1,499 for a fully kitted-out S23 Ultra
There isn't much left to discover about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, given almost everything about it has leaked. The only missing piece of the puzzle, its price, has also been hinted at by a report. Twitter leaker RGCloudS has now expanded upon previous rumours with an in-depth breakdown about how much the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra could cost.
Gizmodo
Samsung's Next Galaxy Unpacked Event is Feb. 1
Samsung has announced the details of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The launch event will happen in person on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 A.M. P.T. / 1 P.M. E.T. in downtown San Francisco. It will be live-streamed on YouTube and Samsung’s website. We’re expecting that what will be...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
This time around, we’re comparing the ASUS ZenFone 9 vs Google Pixel 5a 5G. Both of these phones have very clean versions of Android, as ASUS simply added some useful features on top of stock Android. The ZenFone 9 is actually a great phone to upgrade to from the Pixel 5a 5G. Those are actually the main reasons we’re comparing these two phones. There are some other reasons too, like the fact they’re both rather compact.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Android Headlines
Global OnePlus 11 model gets benchmarked with 16GB of RAM
We were wondering if the global OnePlus 11 variant will offer 16GB of RAM, and it seems like it will. The phone just got benchmarked on Geekbench with 16GB of RAM, while the listing shared some additional info. The global OnePlus 11 variant got benchmarked with 16GB of RAM. Before...
Android Headlines
Best accessories for the Galaxy A14 5G
Now that you have your new Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, it’s time to start looking for the best accessories for it. There are tons of add-ons that you can equip your phone with to make the overall experience better. Since there are so many products out there that can...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is just drowning in leaks, and we've got all the pics
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After months of rumors, Samsung finally announced its next Unpacked event this week, where the company will take to the stage to formally unveil the Galaxy S23 series. Of course, with near-daily leaks, it seems like there's not much left to the imagination. From a refined design to improved specs, it seems like we know nearly everything there is to know about Samsung's next phones. Today, we're getting yet more looks at all three models in their various colors, including a peak at the S23 Ultra's embedded S Pen.
LG to produce microLED display for new Apple Watch Ultra
Rumors about a next-generation Apple Watch Ultra are in full swing this week. Analysts believe Apple will introduce a microLED display to a new iteration of the Apple Watch. DSCC display expert Ross Young, Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman, and analyst Jeff Pu discussed this possible smartwatch, set for a 2024-2025 release.
