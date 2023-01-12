Samsung recently confirmed that its first major in-person Galaxy Unpacked event since the COVID-19 pandemic will be held on February 1, 2023. While the Galaxy S23 series will be the star of the show, the company will also unveil the Galaxy Book 3 series laptops that day. Unsurprisingly, the leaks world has been mum about the new laptops. They never get as much attention as Samsung’s flagship smartphones. But as the launch event draws closer, we are starting to hear more about them. According to a new report, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be an incredibly light laptop. It will be lighter than most competing products.

