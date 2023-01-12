ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
Outgoing Md. Gov. Larry Hogan reflected on how Black voters helped him win

Larry Hogan said he never took the Black vote in Maryland for granted. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/outgoing-md-gov-larry-hogan-reflected-on-how-black-voters-helped-him-win/. Outgoing Md. Gov. Larry Hogan reflected on how Black …. Larry Hogan said he never took the Black vote in Maryland for granted. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/outgoing-md-gov-larry-hogan-reflected-on-how-black-voters-helped-him-win/. Some fun facts about snow. Did...
Army Of Northern Virginia

V__J eneration after generation of Americans has developed a fascination with the Civil War since the conflict ended in 1865. A uniquely American war, it was fought in the very yards of many of the members of later generations, who began to study its battles, campaigns, strategy, and participants—almost as if they were preparing to participate themselves. This attraction to the Civil War makes sense: as they begin to undertake research into their family history, members of succeeding generations quickly discover that it was their great-greatgrandfathers (and granduncles) who fought the war. These genealogical investigations usually reveal that in most cases it was impossible that all of the ancestors of the researcher living on American soil could have missed service in one army or the other. The discovery of a Civil War soldier in the family tree is always an exciting event, and in some cases the researcher even finds that all eight great-great-grandfathers fought in war.
Sen. Tim Kaine set to visit Roanoke for MLK Jr. holiday weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine plans to attend events this weekend honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Roanoke. Kaine said those stops include the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Saturday and a local church on Sunday. Kaine said he wants to share his...
