Houston Chronicle
What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
Virginia lawmaker wants to increase juror pay to $100 a day
NORFOLK, Va. — While jury duty is not often enjoyable, one Virginia senator said he wants to make it more affordable. State Sen. Lionel Spruill (D-Chesapeake) filed Senate Bill 789, which would increase the pay for all Virginia jurors to $100 a day. Currently, jurors make $30 a day....
Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election
Former NFL player and Democratic nominee Aaron Rouse appears to have clinched Virginia's 7th state Senate district election against Republican opponent Kevin Adams.
cbs19news
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
WTOP
Man serving 2 life sentences in Virginia now faces Prince George’s Co. charge in 2002 slaying
A Virginia man, already sentenced twice to life sentences without the possibility of parole, has been moved to a Maryland jail cell as he prepares to admit his guilt in a two-decade-old Prince George’s County murder. Shortly before Christmas, 53-year-old Charles Helem was transferred out of Virginia’s notorious Red...
A 13-Year-Old Was Shot Dead By A Homeowner In D.C. — And Police Are Quiet On Why
Karon Blake was fatally shot on Jan. 7 by a government employee, according to police reports.
WTOP
After surgery, Maryland congressman rejoins marathon speaker vote—in hospital socks
A Maryland congressman rushed back from surgery on Friday to vote for the next Speaker of the House — still in his hospital socks. Congressman David Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s 6th District, had to miss Friday’s earliest vote for a shoulder surgery that couldn’t be rescheduled.
Report: School searched 1st grader’s backpack before teacher was shot
Administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting, but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his bag, the school system’s superintendent said. Police said Friday they...
WTOP
Moore picks Sen. Susan Lee for secretary of State, meaning more legislative dominoes are about to fall
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) announced Tuesday that he is nominating state Sen. Susan Lee (D-Montgomery) to be Maryland’s next secretary of State — setting off a new cascading set of legislative dominoes.
dcnewsnow.com
Outgoing Md. Gov. Larry Hogan reflected on how Black voters helped him win
Larry Hogan said he never took the Black vote in Maryland for granted. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/outgoing-md-gov-larry-hogan-reflected-on-how-black-voters-helped-him-win/. Outgoing Md. Gov. Larry Hogan reflected on how Black …. Larry Hogan said he never took the Black vote in Maryland for granted. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/outgoing-md-gov-larry-hogan-reflected-on-how-black-voters-helped-him-win/. Some fun facts about snow. Did...
minecreek.info
Army Of Northern Virginia
V__J eneration after generation of Americans has developed a fascination with the Civil War since the conflict ended in 1865. A uniquely American war, it was fought in the very yards of many of the members of later generations, who began to study its battles, campaigns, strategy, and participants—almost as if they were preparing to participate themselves. This attraction to the Civil War makes sense: as they begin to undertake research into their family history, members of succeeding generations quickly discover that it was their great-greatgrandfathers (and granduncles) who fought the war. These genealogical investigations usually reveal that in most cases it was impossible that all of the ancestors of the researcher living on American soil could have missed service in one army or the other. The discovery of a Civil War soldier in the family tree is always an exciting event, and in some cases the researcher even finds that all eight great-great-grandfathers fought in war.
WSLS
Sen. Tim Kaine set to visit Roanoke for MLK Jr. holiday weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine plans to attend events this weekend honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Roanoke. Kaine said those stops include the Roanoke Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference on Saturday and a local church on Sunday. Kaine said he wants to share his...
