Loving, NM

Well wishes for outgoing Loving Mayor Pete Estrada

By Dale Janway
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 3 days ago
The Mayor of our nearest neighboring city, Loving, has resigned. Loving Mayor Pete Estrada announced his resignation on Jan. 9, following 16 years as Mayor and another four on the village’s council. Mayor Estrada was great to work with and was always interested in finding ways that Loving and Carlsbad could work together.

Our area continued to grow during his time as mayor, and he oversaw one of the largest periods of growth in the town’s history. With much of our area’s oil and gas development taking place in the Loving area, Mayor Estrada has been kept very busy. Loving has also seen several businesses open up within village limits over the past few years.

Pete Estrada was also a potash miner, and we worked together for many years. He was a very hard working and dedicated individual. We wish him the very best. Loving Mayor Pro-Tem Ricky Fuentes will be serving as mayor for the time being.

We would like to congratulate John Majerus as being selected as the new Assistant Chief of the Carlsbad Fire Department. Majerus has over 19 years of experience within the Fire Service, and has been with Carlsbad since 2010. Since joining the Carlsbad Fire Department, he has promoted up through the ranks, serving as a Firefighter/EMT, an Engineer, and most recently as a Lieutenant.

Majerus replaces Assistant Chief Ken Ahrens, who was appointed to Fire Chief on Jan. 1, due to the retiring of former Chief Rick Lopez. We look forward to working with Chief Ahrens and Assistant Chief Majerus to ensure that our firefighters and EMT’s are always able to respond to any emergency within our community.

Carlsbad has another up and coming musician in development. Alfredo Sanchez Jr, is the leader and creator of the group Los De Linares. He’s also the lead singer and fifth bass player.

When he isn’t playing music, Alfredo is a 10th grade student at the Early College High School Program. Alfredo was born in Texas, but is enjoying his time living in Carlsbad. Los De Linares plays Norteños Clásicos, Corridos, Huapangos, Boleros, and Polkas. For any information, please contact us at (575) 706-3941 and email losdelinares.4@gmail.com. We look forward to listening to Alfredo and his band play at upcoming events.

Carlsbad has a great history of being the home town to so many talented local musicians, including Sonny Throckmorton and Jody Vasquez (Grupo Veneno).

