ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MI

Livingston County officials take part in election audit process

By Lansing State Journal
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i2yz5_0kCBCQ2o00

LANSING — Livingston County election officials will join others today in Lansing to start the process of auditing a portion of the ballots cast statewide in November 2022.

The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the Nov. 8, 2022, election.

The bipartisan group of officials will meet in Lansing to generate a random number by rolling a 10-sided die to determine which batches of ballots will be hand counted in the statewide audit.

A link to the livestream of the 2:30 p.m. event will be posted on Michigan Department of State social media accounts.

Participating officials include Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope, Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley, Livingston County Election Director Joe Bridgeman and former Ingham County Board of Canvassers member Kathleen Prout.

A list of jurisdictions carrying out audits will be finalized and published after the jurisdictions that will participate in the statewide audit are identified. Residents can contact the participating township, city, and county clerks to learn the date, time, and location of each audit and how to observe it.

The Bureau expects all audits to be completed by Feb. 17 and results will subsequently be shared with the Board of State Canvassers in a public meeting.

Precinct-level audits will be conducted by Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks to review election administration procedures carried out in each audited precinct and identify best practices for future elections.

Additionally, the Bureau and dozens of clerks will participate in a statewide audit, in which randomly selected batches of ballots will be hand-counted to affirm the accuracy of the state’s vote tabulation machines.

“The professional, transparent auditing of our election procedures at the state and local level affirms the accuracy and integrity of our elections, identifies best practices, and ensures continuous improvement of our state’s secure, fair elections system,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson in a press release. “The 2022 election drew record-breaking turnout and unanimous, bipartisan certification from the Board of State Canvassers. We have confidence the auditing process will ensure we are able to build on that success as clerks throughout the state prepare for the next round of elections this year and next.”

Local election officials will hand count the dozens of batches of ballots from jurisdictions across the state. The results of each hand-counted batch will then be compared to the machine tally from the corresponding precinct to determine the accuracy of the tabulation machines.

The machines were publicly tested for accuracy prior to the election, and after the election hand recounts of more than half a million ballots also confirmed the accuracy of the tabulators.

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's getting harder and harder for police agencies across the country to hire officers. Genesee County is suing 17 former sheriff's department employees for breaking their employment contracts. Currently, the county pays about $25,000 to train each recruit in exchange for a five-year commitment to...
Michigan Advance

Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member

When Michigan Democrats meet for their convention next month in Detroit, Lavora Barnes, who led the party to historic wins in November and complete control of state government in Lansing, won’t have an unchallenged path to a new term as party chair. Barnes last week confirmed she is planning on seeking another term. “I am […] The post Barnes seeking another term as MDP chair, faces challenge from former state House member appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNEM

MDOT approves installation of full traffic light in Kochville Twp.

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) approved the installation of a full traffic signal at the Bay Road and Kochville Road intersection. According to Kochville Township manager Steve King, township officials have been notified by MDOT that a full traffic signal has been approved for...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

New Ingham County prosecutor reverses felony firearm policy

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Monday morning his office will enforce Michigan's felony firearm law for any person who commits a felony while using or possessing a firearm to commit a crime.Dewane is eight days into his tenure as the county prosecutor, having taken office at the start of the new year. He was chosen to succeed Carol Siemon, who resigned halfway into her four-year term.﻿This policy is a reversal of what Siemon's office announced in 2021. When Siemon led the office, the charge was limited to individuals who used a firearm during a crime. Individuals who had a firearm...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman accused of embezzling from mother to face trial

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling money from her vulnerable mother has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Valda Cork, 59, has been charged with the following:. Two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000. Two counts...
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Scammer Arrested in Genesee County

The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy