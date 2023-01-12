Three Man Weave: Bearcats Wallop East Carolina 83-55
By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
3 days ago
David DeJulius recorded a stat line the program hasn't seen in over five years.
CINCINNATI — A nice bounce-back win for Wes Miller and the Bearcats.
Cincinnati Basketball (12-6, 3-2) destroyed East Carolina (10-8, 1-4) 83-55 on Wednesday night behind a pair of double-doubles from Landers Nolley II (20 points, 10 assists, 3 rebounds) and David DeJulius (11 points, 12 assists).
The latter showcased a special offensive night from UC (20 assists).
Cincinnati is now 5-0 this season when they hit 20-plus assists. It was the second-largest win by point differential this season.
“Twenty assists and the balls popping around tonight," UC head coach Wes Miller said. "nine turnovers and a couple were careless I didn't like that, but the balls popping around and thought that part was good. It's something we've been emphasizing and working on a lot, and we've had some nights where that's really happened, and that happened for us tonight that was good. The rebounding, 46-29 That's the kind of stuff that gets me warm and fuzzy inside as a coach."
Here's the Three Man Weave on Cincinnati's 83-55 win, moving them to 10-0 all-time at home against ECU.
Cincinnati now travels to Texas for a bout against SMU on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The game is available via fuboTV— start your free trial here .
