Kent County, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 31-year-old, Andrew Parsons. Parsons was last seen on January 11, 2023, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Parsons have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Parsons is described as a white male, approximately 5′11″ tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He has an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding Andrew Parsons’ whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 9 by calling 302-378-5749, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 011223  0640

-End-

The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Man appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

