Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping, forcing woman outside, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a man they say tried kidnapping an employee from Lowe's. Police say the incident happened Tuesday at 5 p.m. when the suspect, a man now identified as Quincy Wilson, tried to force an employee outside of the store. She was able to get away.
Victim helps Tulsa police track down man suspected of possessing stolen truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man for allegedly possessing a stolen truck. On Jan. 17 around 5 p.m., TPD received a call saying a citizen was following his stolen red Ford F250. The caller told police he was behind the stolen truck on Admiral between Memorial...
Tulsa police searching man wanted for allegedly robbing midtown bank
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a bank robbery. Police said on Nov. 25, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located near 41st and Peoria and allegedly passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
Tulsa police requesting help in identifying person suspected of giving false information
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crime Unit is seeking help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say this individual is suspected of providing a victim's information to a TPD officer to avoid prosecution. Anyone with information on the person is asked to contact...
Tulsa advocates, police weigh in on youth crime and outreach
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The Tulsa advocates NewsChannel 8 spoke with Wednesday all agreed that preventing youth crime in the community will take a village of people who are willing to make a difference. The most recent example of youth crime was a drive-by shooting Sunday morning near Yale...
Police searching for suspect after shooting injures one at north Tulsa gas station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after they shot into a car with a baby inside, hitting one person. Tulsa police say they responded to a shooting Tuesday night to the Kum and Go at Harvard and Apache. The victim was a...
Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly breaking in, living in vacant home after tenant passed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people for allegedly breaking in and living in a vacant home after the previous tenant passed away. On Jan. 15 just past 9 p.m., Tulsa police were called to a home near 15th and Yale. The TPD helicopter was...
Man suspected of burglarizing vehicles in downtown Tulsa parking garage, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured. Police say that on Jan. 9, multiple vehicles were burglarized in a parking garage in downtown Tulsa at an apartment complex early in the morning. The man was seen climbing over gates...
Pedestrian killed in Osage County crash, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man is dead following a collision in Osage County. On Jan. 16 just before 10 p.m., a 39-year-old Sand Springs man was traveling on State Highway 97 just north of Sand Springs in a 2017 Chevy Silverado. Troopers are...
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
6-year-old Tulsa boy with brain tumor surprised with free trip to Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Baking Memories 4 Kids is a nonprofit that provides children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and their families, with an all-expense paid dream vacation to Orlando, Fla. Children will go for one week and be free to enjoy life as a kid. These trips give...
17-year-old suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that injured little girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a second suspect in connection to a Sunday drive-by shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood. Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sunday evening, police arrested Rocky Serna...
Police searching for person of interest who provided false information to officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly provided false information to a police officer to avoid prosecution. Anyone who can identify the person or who has knowledge of the crime should contact Detective Shaw by email at robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org or remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS (2677). Reference case number 2023-300335.
'Personal to all of us': Mid-Del Superintendent gives update after shots ring out at game
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Mid-Del Schools released an update on Wednesday after shots rang out following a basketball game against Millwood on Tuesday night. Mid-Del Superintendent Rick Cobb said the shots were fired during a fight in the gym lobby. Cobb said nobody involved in the fight were students in his district.
New details released after 6-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are releasing new details in the arrest of a man connected to a drive-by shooting that injured a child. Officers arrested 19-year-old Rocky Serna late Sunday night and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail. New details show multiple shots were fired into...
Broken Arrow officials reveal enhancements to 2023 Rooster Days
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce exciting enhancements to the 92nd annual Rooster Days. Oklahoma's longest-running festival will run May 18-21 in Broken Arrow. The festival will include four days of entertainment, food, carnival fun, vendors, and more. The Broken Arrow Chamber...
Tulsa Animal Welfare to reopen after dog flu forced closure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter will be reopening its doors after more than a month. In December, rampant cases of the dog flu forced TAW to close its doors to help their sick dogs recover and to keep healthy dogs from being infected. The shelter...
