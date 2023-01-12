ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KTUL

Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching man wanted for allegedly robbing midtown bank

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a bank robbery. Police said on Nov. 25, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located near 41st and Peoria and allegedly passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa advocates, police weigh in on youth crime and outreach

TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The Tulsa advocates NewsChannel 8 spoke with Wednesday all agreed that preventing youth crime in the community will take a village of people who are willing to make a difference. The most recent example of youth crime was a drive-by shooting Sunday morning near Yale...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police searching for person of interest who provided false information to officer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly provided false information to a police officer to avoid prosecution. Anyone who can identify the person or who has knowledge of the crime should contact Detective Shaw by email at robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org or remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS (2677). Reference case number 2023-300335.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New details released after 6-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are releasing new details in the arrest of a man connected to a drive-by shooting that injured a child. Officers arrested 19-year-old Rocky Serna late Sunday night and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail. New details show multiple shots were fired into...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow officials reveal enhancements to 2023 Rooster Days

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce exciting enhancements to the 92nd annual Rooster Days. Oklahoma's longest-running festival will run May 18-21 in Broken Arrow. The festival will include four days of entertainment, food, carnival fun, vendors, and more. The Broken Arrow Chamber...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Animal Welfare to reopen after dog flu forced closure

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter will be reopening its doors after more than a month. In December, rampant cases of the dog flu forced TAW to close its doors to help their sick dogs recover and to keep healthy dogs from being infected. The shelter...
TULSA, OK

