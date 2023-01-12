ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

dayton247now.com

New community market opening in downtown Dayton on January 20

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- District Market, a community market, is opening on Friday, January 20, at 200 Wayne Ave in downtown Dayton. The market will have five established merchants: Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab. Customers can expect soul food and eggrolls, as...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is heading back to Dayton. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Walmart on Wilmington Pike in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Walmart on 8800...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!’; Avelo Airlines begins nonstop service to Dayton

DAYTON — Today is the day - Avelo Airlines began nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to Dayton International Airport. “We have twelve planes in our fleet. We fly only Boeing 737′s so they are the big jetliners, when you go in there its going to hold anywhere from 150-190 people, no tiny planes these are the big boys” said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines Media Contact.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Premier Health VP of Emergency and Trauma Services retires after over 40 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After more than 40 years of service, a member of Premier Health's executive team is retiring. Candy Skidmore began her career as a flight nurse. She helped launch the use of a helicopter in the civilian world, working with hospitals, EMS providers, and each other to learn how the helicopter program could best serve local patients.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New airline sells out its first flight at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A first flight -- something Daytonians are quite good at -- was sold out today at the Dayton International Airport. The City of Dayton is celebrating Avelo Airlines' inaugural flight to Orlando on Friday afternoon. The low-cost carrier, based in Houston, Texas, will offer nonstop service from Dayton to Orlando International Airport. The company serves 34 destinations across the country. The Orlando route is Avelo's only Dayton flight for now and flights are available on Mondays and Fridays.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn

A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
ideastream.org

Electric vehicle plant to be AES Ohio’s largest customer, Honda and LG expected to invest nearly $4 billion

The Honda/LG joint venture electric vehicle plant in Fayette County is expected to be AES Ohio's largest customer. The local utility provider said in an interview with WYSO that they are currently planning how to build out the infrastructure to get ready for all that new demand—estimated to be close to 1,000 Megawatts of load growth across all of Honda's EV plants in the region.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Esteemed combat sports center set for Dayton region

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A combat sports center will open in Beavercreek this spring. The project will provide another recreation destination , as well as create new jobs. Jorge Gurgel Martial Arts Center (JGMMA Academy) is set for 3,000 square feet at Greene Crossing on Indian Ripple Road...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience

Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio. According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
KETTERING, OH

