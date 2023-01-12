Read full article on original website
New community market opening in downtown Dayton on January 20
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- District Market, a community market, is opening on Friday, January 20, at 200 Wayne Ave in downtown Dayton. The market will have five established merchants: Fruitilicious Fruit Displays, Sisters with Chef Mo, Soul Sistahs, Moo., and CheezCake Lab. Customers can expect soul food and eggrolls, as...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile is heading back to Dayton. The Wienermobile will arrive to the Miami Valley on Saturday, Jan. 14. The vehicle will be parked at two local Walmart stores. Walmart on Wilmington Pike in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Walmart on 8800...
‘Dayton – it’s time to say hello to Avelo!’; Avelo Airlines begins nonstop service to Dayton
DAYTON — Today is the day - Avelo Airlines began nonstop service from Orlando International Airport to Dayton International Airport. “We have twelve planes in our fleet. We fly only Boeing 737′s so they are the big jetliners, when you go in there its going to hold anywhere from 150-190 people, no tiny planes these are the big boys” said Courtney Goff, Avelo Airlines Media Contact.
Premier Health VP of Emergency and Trauma Services retires after over 40 years
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- After more than 40 years of service, a member of Premier Health's executive team is retiring. Candy Skidmore began her career as a flight nurse. She helped launch the use of a helicopter in the civilian world, working with hospitals, EMS providers, and each other to learn how the helicopter program could best serve local patients.
New airline sells out its first flight at Dayton International Airport
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A first flight -- something Daytonians are quite good at -- was sold out today at the Dayton International Airport. The City of Dayton is celebrating Avelo Airlines' inaugural flight to Orlando on Friday afternoon. The low-cost carrier, based in Houston, Texas, will offer nonstop service from Dayton to Orlando International Airport. The company serves 34 destinations across the country. The Orlando route is Avelo's only Dayton flight for now and flights are available on Mondays and Fridays.
1 transported to Miami Valley Hospital after car-truck crash on I-75 SB
DAYTON — One person was transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound Sunday morning. Dayton Police were called to Interstate 75 southbound near S Edwin C Moses Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m. after a Toyota Camry crashed into a box truck, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
Exclusive Avelo Airlines nonstop from Dayton to Orlando begins Friday
DAYTON — Dayton now is the newest city in the Avelo Airlines network with exclusive nonstop service to Orlando International Airport, officials with the airline announced Thursday. The first Avelo nonstop from Dayton International to Orlando is scheduled to depart at 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the airline. The...
Flying Pig Tavern open in Fairborn
A bar owner with 15 years of experience in the industry has opened a new bar in Fairborn with his longtime best friend. James Williams held a grand opening at the beginning of January for Flying Pig Tavern at 136 N. First St. with his business partner, Ray Fulton, owner of Beavercreek Jewelers. The location was formerly known as The Afterburner Lounge.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error
ANNA — A huge payroll problem is leaving hundreds of Honda workers short in their paychecks. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell confirmed with workers they are missing hundreds of dollars with no idea when they will get that money. >>ORIGINAL STORY: Some Honda workers will get less in...
AES Ohio warning about utility scams; Fairborn man shares his experience
FAIRBORN — AES Ohio is warning people about utility scams involving people pretending to be from AES. They offer people a chance to lower their utility bill. News Center 7′s John Bedell has a warning from one Fairborn man who shared his experience after getting visit from a scammer and the red flags AES says you need to look out for.
Electric vehicle plant to be AES Ohio’s largest customer, Honda and LG expected to invest nearly $4 billion
The Honda/LG joint venture electric vehicle plant in Fayette County is expected to be AES Ohio's largest customer. The local utility provider said in an interview with WYSO that they are currently planning how to build out the infrastructure to get ready for all that new demand—estimated to be close to 1,000 Megawatts of load growth across all of Honda's EV plants in the region.
2 killed, 1 critically injured, 1 other hurt in multiple shootings in Dayton
DAYTON — 33 people were killed in Dayton homicides in 2022, according to the Dayton Police Department. So far in 2023, the city is on track to have another deadly year. >>PHOTOS: Man seriously injured in Dayton shooting. Two people were shot and killed Saturday in separate shootings in...
Esteemed combat sports center set for Dayton region
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A combat sports center will open in Beavercreek this spring. The project will provide another recreation destination , as well as create new jobs. Jorge Gurgel Martial Arts Center (JGMMA Academy) is set for 3,000 square feet at Greene Crossing on Indian Ripple Road...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
Kettering brewery adds heated igloos to patio experience
Eudora Brewing Company, located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, has added two heated igloos to its patio. According to a newsletter sent to guests, the igloos are available first come, first served. All you have to do is check in with the bar and someone will unlock the zipper and turn on the space heater for your enjoyment.
Lawsuit: Madison House condos lost $5 million in value
Seven Madison House condo owners sued to remove the building's management in November, citing safety concerns. In December, 137 owners asked a Hamilton County court to end the controversy.
