EXCLUSIVE: StockCharts' New Mobile App Sports Detailed Market Summaries, Advanced Charts

StockCharts, a technical analysis and financial charting platform, launched a new mobile app on Thursday, offering users a way to make informed decisions on the go.

A complement to StockCharts users’ web access, the mobile app sports detailed summaries of equity, fixed income, commodity, and currency markets. Users can view advanced charts and indicators, as well.

In a comment on the development, the firm’s president and founder Chip Anderson said that the launch demonstrates StockCharts’ commitment to solving real problems, noting the team “will continue to improve and expand its features for the foreseeable future” based on feedback.

StockCharts’ chief market strategist David Keller added: “Our new mobile app will ensure that the next generation of investors can stay updated on market trends on their own time and empower them to make more informed decisions about their investments.”

The app will be available on iOS devices only. Click here for more information.