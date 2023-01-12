Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.

