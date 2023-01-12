ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month

Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
WSLS

Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition

ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
ROANOKE, VA

