MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Why patients with inflammatory bowel disease might need to see their ophthalmologist
Ocular involvement in IBD is a rare extraintestinal manifestation, but may be critical because of its potential sight-threatening complications if not treated promptly and accurately, according to researchers. Polish investigators who conducted a review of the occurrence of ophthalmic complications in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) reported that ocular disorders are...
scitechdaily.com
New Oral Drug Lowers Cholesterol by 70%
A team from University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University has identified a small-molecule drug that effectively reduces cholesterol by 70% in animal models. PCSK9 inhibitors are the second most common type of medication used to manage cholesterol levels, following statins. These drugs are highly effective at reducing excess cholesterol in the blood, but unlike statins, which can be taken orally, PCSK9 inhibitors must be injected. This can be a barrier to their use for some people.
Healthline
FDA Approves Diabetes Drug Semaglutide (Wegovy) for Weight Loss in Teens
The FDA has approved the drug Wegovy (semaglutide) treat obesity in children. The news comes after a study found that the weight loss drug may help adolescents significantly reduce BMI. It works by suppressing appetite, which then reduces caloric intake and leads to weight loss. The U.S. Food and Drug...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
infomeddnews.com
Peripheral Neuropathy: What Treatments Are Available?
Peripheral neuropathy occurs when nerves outside of the brain and spinal cord are damaged. The result is weakness, pain, and loss of sensation often in the hands and feet. Peripheral damage often causes problems in vital organs in the digestive and circulatory systems. People develop peripheral neuropathy after traumatic injuries,...
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
hcplive.com
The Relationship Between Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Endocrine Disorders
The discussion of screening practices for obstructive sleep apnea continues in relation to the condition's bidirectional association with obesity, acromegaly, and hypothyroidism. Because of several factors, it's unclear whether continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment can improve symptoms related to endocrine disorders in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). To...
HealthCentral.com
9 Steps to a Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosis
Know which PsA symptoms to look for, and what to do if you experience them. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a painful, potentially debilitating form of arthritis that can be a challenge to diagnose. There’s no quick blood test for this inflammatory disease, early signs can be tough to spot on X-rays and other imaging, and it doesn’t look the same from patient to patient. “It’s difficult to diagnose because of the wide variety of how it presents,” explains Zhanna Mikulik, M.D., a rheumatologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. “It’s usually not just one symptom.” Let’s take a look at the steps that can lead you and your doctor to a PsA diagnosis.
FDA Approves New 2-Drug Combo Medicine for Asthma
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday. The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid). It's meant for the as-needed treatment or prevention of bronchoconstriction (narrowed airways) and to reduce the risk of asthma attacks in patients with...
labpulse.com
Biomarkers reveal Alzheimer’s years before symptoms show
Karolinska Institutet researchers and their colleagues found that a protein called GFAP is a possible biomarker for very early stages of an inherited form of Alzheimer’s disease. The study, published January 11 in the journal Brain, could potentially lead to earlier detection of this serious disease. Alzheimer’s disease causes...
MedicalXpress
Improving treatment for hairy cell leukemia
Patients with relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia who were treated with vemurafenib experienced excellent response and relapse-free survival, according to a recent clinical trial published in Blood. The results suggest that vemurafenib is an effective second-line treatment option for these patients. "This finding is important because it represents a...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of deep vein thrombosis?
Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a potentially life threatening blood clot that can occur in the lower legs, pelvis, thighs, or even the arms. It can cause throbbing pain, swelling, or redness. DVT is a type of venous thromboembolism (VTE), which is when a blood clot forms in a vein.
neurologylive.com
Rarity of Seizures During REM Sleep: Milena Pavlova, MD
The associate professor at Harvard Medical School and neurologist at the Brigham and Women's Hospital shared the current research on rapid eye movement in sleep and seizures. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. “In the current studies, less than 1% of all seizures happened in REM sleep and...
ajmc.com
The Utilization of Combination Therapy in Patients with Diabetes
Key opinion leaders discuss the role of combination therapies in the management of diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: Jennifer was talking about combination therapy for blood pressure, with 2 to 3 drugs. Early on, this would probably work much better. I think you go with an ACE [inhibitor] or an ARB [angiotensin receptor blocker]. I tend to go with ARB because we have more angioedema…when we go with ACE [inhibitors], even though ACE is a great drug. The goal we put into the guidelines over 8 years ago is if you’re 20 over 10 from your goal, you go with 2 medications from the get-go. Based on that concept, we looked at lipids. If you’re 50% away from the goal, you go on a combination therapy on an LDL [low-density lipoprotein] reduction. It’s the same concept. When do you start this? How is your AI [artificial intelligence] working? It takes information and calculates to say, “The patient needs more medication from the start.” It’s the same thing with hyperglycemia.
hcplive.com
Tapering Glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day Effectively Reduces Flare Risk in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
Despite EULAR recommendations encouraging the tapering of glucocorticoids and the rapidly expanding treatment options for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, glucocorticoids are still commonly prescribed to reduce inflammation and manage disease activity. In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), tapering doses of glucocorticoids >2.5 mg/day was effective in minimizing risk of flare,...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for JBI-802 in SCLC and AML
JBI-802, which is being evaluated in a phase 1/2 trial, received an orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. About the Study of JBI-802 Trial Name: A First-in-Human, Open-label, Dose Escalation and Expansion Study of Orally Administered...
neurologylive.com
Neurelis Files IND for Potentially First Therapy to Treat Cerebral Cavernous Malformations
In preclinical animal models, NRL-1049 showed an ability to decrease ROCK-2 activation, a pathway that is hyperactivated in patients with cerebral cavernous malformations. According to a recent announcement, Neurelis successfully filed an investigational new drug application (IND) for its rho kinase (ROCK) inhibitor NRL-1049 as a potential treatment for individuals with cerebral cavernous malformations (CCM). The company plans to initiate a study in early 2023 to assess the agent.1.
biopharmadive.com
AstraZeneca, Avillion get FDA approval for new ‘rescue’ drug for asthma
The Food and Drug Administration has approved AstraZeneca and Avillion’s respiratory drug Airsupra, making it the first medicine in the U.S. cleared to both ease asthma attack symptoms and reduce further exacerbations of the condition, the company said Wednesday. The agency based its decision on two major Phase 3...
