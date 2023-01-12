Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winterfest, Waukesha Janboree, Mocktail Creation

It's time for another Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This week, there are tons of events happening in and around the city including the Midwinter Gaming Convention, Winterfest, and David Spade will be in town.

Check out our list of fun events this weekend.

FRIDAY

Midwinter Gaming Convention



1/12-15

Hilton Milwaukee City Center

Hilton Milwaukee City Center 509 W Wisconsin Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203, USA

Sprecher Cocktail and Mocktail Creation and Tasting



6:00 p.m.

701 W. Glendale Avenue

Champions Of Magic



01/13 7:00 p.m.

01/14 2:30 p.m.

Uihlein Hall

929 N Water St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Champions of Magic to perform in Milwaukee this weekend

Waukesha Janboree



01/13-22

Multiple times and locations

**Fireworks 8:00 p.m.

Lowell Park

2201 Michigan Ave

MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show



01/13-15

Exposition Center

WI State Fair Park

8200 W. Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Community Day America's Black Holocaust Museum



10:00 a.m- 5:00 p.m.

Free Admission

ABHM in Milwaukee, WI

401 W. North Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

SATURDAY

Winterfest



10:00 a.m.

Waters Edge

on Delavan Lake1220 S Shore Dr,

Delavan, WI

SUNDAY

David Spade



7:00 p.m.

Pabst Theater

