Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Winterfest, Waukesha Janboree, Mocktail Creation

By Adriana Mendez
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
It's time for another Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This week, there are tons of events happening in and around the city including the Midwinter Gaming Convention, Winterfest, and David Spade will be in town.

Check out our list of fun events this weekend.

FRIDAY

Midwinter Gaming Convention

  • 1/12-15
    Hilton Milwaukee City Center
  • 509 W Wisconsin Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203, USA

Sprecher Cocktail and Mocktail Creation and Tasting

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • 701 W. Glendale Avenue

Champions Of Magic

  • 01/13 7:00 p.m.
  • 01/14 2:30 p.m.
  • Uihlein Hall
  • 929 N Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202
Champions of Magic to perform in Milwaukee this weekend

Waukesha Janboree

  • 01/13-22
  • Multiple times and locations
  • **Fireworks 8:00 p.m.
  • Lowell Park
  • 2201 Michigan Ave

MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show

  • 01/13-15
  • Exposition Center
  • WI State Fair Park
  • 8200 W. Greenfield Ave, West Allis

Community Day America's Black Holocaust Museum

  • 10:00 a.m- 5:00 p.m.
  • Free Admission
  • ABHM in Milwaukee, WI
  • 401 W. North Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53212

SATURDAY

Winterfest

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Waters Edge
  • on Delavan Lake1220 S Shore Dr,
  • Delavan, WI

SUNDAY

David Spade

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • Pabst Theater

