Atlanta, GA

Atlanta police add suspect in November shooting to ‘APD’s Most Wanted’ list

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police announced Wednesday that the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred in late November is now on the department’s most wanted list.

Police said on Nov. 28 at 12:20 a.m., officers received reports of someone who had been shot on Moore Street.

When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim visited a woman when the suspect, James Sherrell, arrived. Investigators said Sherrell was the woman’s boyfriend.

Authorities said Sherrell and the victim then got into a fight, ultimately leading to Sherrell shooting the victim and then running from the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Homicide investigators obtained a warrant charging Sherrell with murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding Sherell’s whereabouts is asked to call 404-577-8477.

