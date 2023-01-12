ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

boothbayregister.com

Longfellow Days 2023

Longfellow Days is Brunswick's month-long celebration of the great American poet, who lived here while he was a student and, later, as a faculty member at Bowdoin College. Throughout February - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's birth month - entertaining cultural events all over town will explore themes that are suggested by the poet's life and work. This year's event is titled “Travel: Abroad and Within.”
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Region Y-Arts delights in ‘Xanadu JR’

A love story involving a Greek Muse who comes to life out of a mural and a down on his luck artist in 1980s Venice Beach, California. That’s the premise of “Xanadu JR.” performed by Boothbay Region Y-Arts performers at the Lincoln Theater Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Edgecomb considering ‘before- and after-’ school program

Edgecomb is taking a page out of Georgetown Central School’s lesson plan. On Jan. 9, Edgecomb school officials announced a pilot project to introduce a before- and after-school program. The pilot program would be for two weeks and is based on one established in Georgetown last year. “It’s been...
EDGECOMB, ME
boothbayregister.com

Davison on dean’s list

Marissa Davison of Boothbay Harbor, a 2022 graduate of Boothbay Region High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at York County Community College.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Laurence R. Spaulding Jr.

Laurence R. Spaulding Jr., 76, of East Boothbay died Jan. 11, 2023 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. A memorial service to celebrate Larry's life will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. Arrangement are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Jan. 14 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE

