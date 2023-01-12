ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

The legislature should make law — not the governor!! Remember: 3 branches of government—executive, legislative, judicial. STAY IN YOUR LANE!!!!

4
WCNC

NC House could set new rules that would let GOP vote to override Cooper vetoes without notice

RALEIGH, N.C. — Controversial North Carolina bills could be approved with little notice under new rules proposed by Republican leaders in the state House of Representatives. State legislators on Wednesday are set to return to Raleigh where, for the next two years, the GOP will have almost enough members to pass their agenda at-will and override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency

The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
WLOS.com

Henderson County considers requiring board of education members to list party affiliation

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County commissioners will consider a resolution next week supporting the identification of party affiliation for candidates for the Henderson County Board of Education. “Identification of candidates’ party and/or ideological affiliation will provide voters with more information on the policies and positions such candidates support,”...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ednc.org

Perspective | Pay raises now to change conversations on teaching

The State Board of Education wants the General Assembly to tweak current laws to allow a few local school districts to test a major shift in how public school teachers are licensed and paid. The request also poses a test for lawmakers to manage a complex issue and act in the long-term interests of its K-12 students.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

NC Medical Board audit raises patient safety concerns

A performance audit released Thursday by North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood’s office regarding the North Carolina Medical Board raises concerns for patient safety across the state. Auditors were denied access by the board to the investigative records and supporting documentation necessary to obtain evidence to perform an audit...
columbuscountynews.com

Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Announces Grant Cycle

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The key objectives for 2023 are supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2023 for selected innovative projects. Application information is now online...
bpr.org

Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks

People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke Energy carbon plan sells ratepayers short

On December 30, 2022, the North Carolina Utilities Commission issued its long-awaited order in the Duke Energy Carbon Plan proceeding. By unreasonably limiting Duke’s near-term procurement of clean, low-cost solar resources, the Commission’s order will increase costs for ratepayers and delay reductions in Duke’s carbon emissions. Under...

