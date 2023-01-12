ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Hill

Axelrod: Discovery of classified Biden documents ‘a huge gift to Trump’

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod said the discovery of classified documents in President Biden’s Delaware residence and an old office is a “gift” for former President Trump. “It basically … is a huge gift to Trump,” Axelrod told Reuters in an article published Saturday. Axelrod added that the discovery of classified documents is an “embarrassment”…
DELAWARE STATE
MSNBC

Hayes: Politics of Biden-Trump docs cases may help to center Jan. 6 prosecution

Chris Hayes on the political reality of the Biden-Trump documents cases: “If that leads the Department of Justice and Jack Smith and the rest of the country to place more focus on the most grievous sin that Donald Trump committed [on Jan. 6], well that is not a bad thing.”Jan. 13, 2023.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

Mayor Eric Adams gets firsthand look at border crisis during El Paso visit

EL PASO, TEXAS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams touched down in Texas to survey the migrant crisis at the border firsthand, witnessing many people sleeping on the street in El Paso and getting a look at an area where asylum seekers are known to cross into the US. Adams was greeted Saturday night by El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, who took his fellow Democrat on an impromptu visit to parts of the city strained by the recent migrant surge amid the expected expiration of Title 42, according to pictures shared by Adams’ press secretary Fabien Levy. Hizzoner was photographed inspecting...
EL PASO, TX
MSNBC

Alabama AG walks back suggestion women could be prosecuted for using abortion pill

Alabama's Republican attorney general walked back comments he made suggesting that women in his state who take an abortion pill to end their pregnancy could face criminal charges. National political reporter for The Washington Post, Caroline Kitchener, reports on how the attorney general is now saying that only providers who prescribe the pill could be prosecuted. Jan. 14, 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
MSNBC

ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt: '20% of Americans today believe in widely held antisemitic ideas'

Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt joins Andrea Mitchell to share new data from an ADL study showing a 30 year high in the number of Americans who believe in antisemitic conspiracy theories and tropes, nearly doubling since 2019. “I think social media has been a super spreader of antisemitism, and now the attitudes are following,” says Greenblatt. “It takes my breath away to think that literally 70% of Americans are telling us they are unwilling to spend time or be in the same space with a person who supports the Jewish state. I mean, that is without precedent.”Jan. 12, 2023.
MSNBC

Trapped by politics, Garland appoints special counsel for Biden documents

Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, and Matthew Miller, former chief spokesman for the Justice Department, talk with Alex Wagner about Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee the investigation of classified material found at President Joe Biden's properties. Jan. 13, 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

After tax fraud conviction, Trump Organization fined $1.6 million

As if Donald Trump weren’t already struggling with an avalanche of legal troubles, the former president has also had to contend with a criminal trial into his family business in New York. Early last month, a jury found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 counts, including scheme to defraud,...
MSNBC

Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.13.23

Today’s edition of quick hits. * Diplomatic progress: “When President Joe Biden sits down with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, it will mark a major tete-a-tete that could have profound implications for U.S. policy toward a critical part of the globe. It’s also an opportunity for Biden to underscore how his diplomatic efforts in the face of new geopolitical threats are bringing allies into closer alignment, and delivering in an area where Donald Trump’s sharp-elbowed approach largely failed to achieve results.”
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOPers are flirting with political death by targeting entitlements

The House GOP caucus is a glutton for political punishment. Republicans have flirted with a masochistic agenda in their first few days controlling the House, essentially doubling down on the same right-wing priorities that led much of the country to rebuke them in historic fashion during the 2022 midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE

