Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt joins Andrea Mitchell to share new data from an ADL study showing a 30 year high in the number of Americans who believe in antisemitic conspiracy theories and tropes, nearly doubling since 2019. “I think social media has been a super spreader of antisemitism, and now the attitudes are following,” says Greenblatt. “It takes my breath away to think that literally 70% of Americans are telling us they are unwilling to spend time or be in the same space with a person who supports the Jewish state. I mean, that is without precedent.”Jan. 12, 2023.

2 DAYS AGO