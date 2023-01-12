ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend Planner: Restaurant week, Children's Theater Series, Kelly Strayhorn Theater

By Heather Abraham
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Thursday and the weekend is in view!

If you're looking for a date night, look no further. This weekend wraps up the winter edition of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week. It's going on now through January 15.

There are dozens of restaurants to choose from, offering prix fixe fining options. The theme is 'New Dishes for the New Year.'

The Children's Theater Series has also kicked off in the Cultural District.

This Saturday is 'Llama, Llama...Live!' It's a funny musical based off of the book.

The next show up in the series is Rapunzel, which will kick off in early February.

Lastly, there are a lot of activities to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend.

If your kids are home from school on Monday and you're looking for something to do, the Kelly Strayhorn Theater has a full lineup from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday.

They're family-friendly activities and there will also be performances from several different dance companies and groups.

Kelly Strayhorn is asking people to pay 'what moves them.' For more information, click here.

