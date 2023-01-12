Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Victims Injured Including Infant

Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and multiple victims were injured in a traffic collision Wednesday night in the Shadows Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision with a person reported trapped just after 10:30 p.m., Jan. 11, on the 10100 block of North Sunland Boulevard.

When crews arrived at the location, they found one person deceased and multiple patients, including an infant, in need of medical attention after what appeared to be a two-vehicle collision.

Firefighters freed the trapped person and transported them to the local hospital. Two LAFD ambulances were observed leaving the scene of the crash.

The Los Angeles Police Department had Sunland Boulevard closed for the investigation of the collision.

Keith Johnson, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network