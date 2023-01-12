ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Vaccine Expert Says Additional COVID Boosters Not Required For Young, Healthy People

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wK1Fx_0kCB8qKb00

A prominent vaccine expert on Wednesday said it might not be useful to require young and healthy Americans to get additional COVID-19 booster shots.

Dr. Paul A. Offit, an adviser to the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine panel and professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said boosters should be saved for older people and those with preexisting health conditions who need protection against severe disease.

“In the meantime, I believe we should stop trying to prevent all symptomatic infections in healthy, young people by boosting them with vaccines containing mRNA from strains that might disappear a few months later,” Offit wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine .

Offit has been an adviser on vaccines to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA panel that recommends which vaccines should be authorized and for which groups.

In his essay, Offit cited two studies that showed bivalent boosters , which target both the original COVID strain and the newer BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, don’t produce “superior immune responses” compared with monovalent COVID shots.

He cautioned that a new targeted vaccine will have to be developed if a COVID variant emerges that evades immunity generated by vaccination or previous infection.

The view expressed by Offit about vaccines for young and healthy Americans contrasts with CDC guidelines that recommend bivalent vaccines for those over 5 years old at least two months after their previous shot.

Abigail Capobianco, a spokesperson for the FDA, said Offit’s view was based on “selective” data, according to NBC News .

“We strongly believe that the totality of the available evidence continues to support the use of these vaccines in all age groups,” Capobianco said.

The U.S. reported over 470,000 weekly cases and 2,731 weekly deaths, as of Jan. 4, according to CDC . Yet the number of infections is likely to be much higher, given the prevalence of home COVID tests.

The World Health Organization called the XBB.1.5 variant, also known as Kraken, which is in high circulation in the U.S., “incredibly transmissible.”

“It does have a growth advantage to other sublineages of omicron but the data that we have to assess XBB.1.5 is currently very limited,” Maria Van Kerkhove told reporters Wednesday.

The XBB.1.5 variant made up 27.6% of COVID infections in the U.S. as of Saturday.

Comments / 98

Bruno G
2d ago

Was a fake lie scam demic from the beginning was all to profit by Big Pharma & to kill as many people they could at same time...

Reply(4)
42
VPbidumbhadclassifiedrecords
2d ago

So now, with all these young, healthy people just dropping dead, they decide they better make up some BS lies to cover it up by saying they don't need it.

Reply(13)
25
make mullets great
2d ago

Disgusting. Why would it be required for anyone? This is America. You don't get to require that anyone has to be injected with poison. Gross choice of words.

Reply(4)
10
Related
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
EverydayHealth.com

High Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Again Due to Possible Cancer Risk

Four lots of the generic high blood pressure medication quinapril tablets have been recalled by its manufacturer, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, because of abnormally high amounts of a probable cancer-causing impurity. Recent testing revealed levels of a nitrosamine impurity (N-nitroso-quinapril) were above the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptable daily intake...
ScienceBlog.com

More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis

As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer

A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
HuffPost

HuffPost

252K+
Followers
14K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy