Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
sancerresatsunset.com
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
WILX-TV
American released by Russia attends a press conference in Washington, D.C.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taylor Dudley, the American released by Russia on Jan. 12, attended a press conference on Friday in Washington, D.C., where Bill Richardson talked about gaining his release, reported by NBC. Background: Report: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody. Richardson, a former Governor Of New Mexico...
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church Hosts 2023 Presidential Awards
The Joseph R. Biden Lifetime Achievement Award and Presidential Volunteer Service Award Ceremony was held at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church in northwest D.C. on Friday. The post Nineteenth Street Baptist Church Hosts 2023 Presidential Awards appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
NBC Washington
The MLK Day Weekend Scene: 20+ Things to Do in DC, Maryland, Virginia
The long weekend is almost here, and it will be packed with ways to recharge, rejoice, learn and give back to the community for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. From cleaning up the environment to packing care kits for neighbors in need, we’ve listed 15+ ways to volunteer for the MLK Day of Service in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
In Karon Blake’s Killing, Question Of Self-Defense Likely To Determine Whether Charges Are Filed
Signs commemorating 13-year-old Karon Blake have appeared at the site in Brookland where he was shot and killed. Last week’s killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake by a Brookland resident who was reportedly responding to a noise of a car being broken into has prompted anger, anguish, and one still-unsettled question to city officials: Why haven’t any charges been filed against the shooter?
WTOP
Spice Suite opens new Langdon Park store, aims to empower Black women entrepreneurs
When Angel Gregorio closed on the property at 2201 Channing St. in Northeast D.C., it was the home of a tow truck company and little was happening in the industrial neighborhood. It was “ugly and gross,” she said. But after buying the commercial area in December 2021, the...
wvpublic.org
Eastern Panhandle Snow Tubing Hill Intends To Draw Local Tourists
The Eastern Panhandle is set to have a new winter tourist attraction in the area open starting in February: a snow tubing hill outside of Harpers Ferry. The operation, called Snow Riders, is owned by local rafting company, River Riders, and will be located off U.S. Route 340. “We finally...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
CBRE Negotiates Sale of HarborChase of Prince William Commons in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — CBRE National Senior Housing’s investment properties team has arranged the sale of HarborChase of Prince William Commons, a Class A seniors housing community in Woodbridge, a suburb of Washington D.C. Built in 2018, HarborChase of Prince William Commons is a three-story building with 127 units...
Amtrak Riders Stuck Heading From DC To Florida Told They Were Not Being Held Hostage: Report
It was not a quick commute for some travelers in the DMV region who found themselves stuck on an Amtrak train for more than 24 hours during a trip from the Washington, DC area down to Florida. Passengers traveling on an Amtrak Auto Train from DC to the Orlando area...
Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity
Shanklin Hall's goals were simple: Bring back the type of community-spirited events that D.C. has always had, with their own flavor. The post Meet Shanklin Hall: Breaking Barriers and Creating Space for Black Economic Prosperity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WLTX.com
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
Hundreds of lost burials found at Prince George’s Co. church cemetery
A church in Prince George's County discovered a lost burial site in the woods near their cemetery.
arlingtonmagazine.com
What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week
Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
wilcosun.com
Nadine Busic Tanner
In sure hope of the resurrection, Nadine Busic Tanner of Waco, formerly of Georgetown, passed away on December 14, 2022, after a long illness. She was 89. A memorial service, conducted by Dr. Bobby Hulme-Lippert, will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 21, at First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown, TX. Nadine was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Nicholas and Eleanore Busic on January 22,…
Washingtonian.com
3 Self-Care Getaways to Escape the DC Area
Need a break from everyday stress? Retreat to these peaceful places for a restorative vacation. Drive time from DC: 40 minutes. It’s a relatively short drive from downtown DC to Lansdowne Resort, overlooking the Potomac River in Loudoun County. Weekend-long wellness packages bundle a two-night stay with access to a group fitness course, hot-stone massage, nightly herbal foot soaks en suite, and more.
fox5dc.com
1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
hyattsvillewire.com
Two New Route 1 Eateries Make List of D.C.’s Best Casual Restaurants
Two Route 1 eateries made the Washington Post‘s list of the D.C. area’s 10 best casual eateries, even though neither has a normal location. Hyattsville home-based pizzeria Ramona’s Pizza Garden and miXt Food Hall tenant Spice Kitchen both made the list written by restaurant reviewer Tim Carman.
Comments / 0