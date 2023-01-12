ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotels near the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., hosts nearly 400 species of animals, including big cats, Andean bears, and of course the well-known Chinese pandas. I’ve visited them many times with local friends and out-of-town guests. The Zoo is located at the southern tip of Rock Creek Park in NorthWest Washington, fairly set apart from most of the museums and other attractions. There are a handful of suitable hotels within walking distance:
American released by Russia attends a press conference in Washington, D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taylor Dudley, the American released by Russia on Jan. 12, attended a press conference on Friday in Washington, D.C., where Bill Richardson talked about gaining his release, reported by NBC. Background: Report: US Navy veteran released from Russian custody. Richardson, a former Governor Of New Mexico...
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
The MLK Day Weekend Scene: 20+ Things to Do in DC, Maryland, Virginia

The long weekend is almost here, and it will be packed with ways to recharge, rejoice, learn and give back to the community for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. From cleaning up the environment to packing care kits for neighbors in need, we’ve listed 15+ ways to volunteer for the MLK Day of Service in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
In Karon Blake’s Killing, Question Of Self-Defense Likely To Determine Whether Charges Are Filed

Signs commemorating 13-year-old Karon Blake have appeared at the site in Brookland where he was shot and killed. Last week’s killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake by a Brookland resident who was reportedly responding to a noise of a car being broken into has prompted anger, anguish, and one still-unsettled question to city officials: Why haven’t any charges been filed against the shooter?
What to Eat During Winter Restaurant Week

Let the dining extravaganza begin! Winter Restaurant Week runs Jan. 16-22 across the DMV, with more than 50 participating restaurants in Northern Virginia alone, where you’ll find special, discounted menus and beverages. Consider this your cue to book dinner at that new hot spot you’ve been eyeing, grab take out at your neighborhood go-to or stop in for a mid-week lunch with friends. Here’s a taste of what’s cooking.
Nadine Busic Tanner

In sure hope of the resurrection, Nadine Busic Tanner of Waco, formerly of Georgetown, passed away on December 14, 2022, after a long illness. She was 89. A memorial service, conducted by Dr. Bobby Hulme-Lippert, will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 21, at First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown, TX. Nadine was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Nicholas and Eleanore Busic on January 22,…
3 Self-Care Getaways to Escape the DC Area

Need a break from everyday stress? Retreat to these peaceful places for a restorative vacation. Drive time from DC: 40 minutes. It’s a relatively short drive from downtown DC to Lansdowne Resort, overlooking the Potomac River in Loudoun County. Weekend-long wellness packages bundle a two-night stay with access to a group fitness course, hot-stone massage, nightly herbal foot soaks en suite, and more.
1 dead in South Capitol Street double shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting in southwest D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street near a 7-Eleven store. No suspects or motives have been identified. Metropolitan Police officials say at...
Two New Route 1 Eateries Make List of D.C.’s Best Casual Restaurants

Two Route 1 eateries made the Washington Post‘s list of the D.C. area’s 10 best casual eateries, even though neither has a normal location. Hyattsville home-based pizzeria Ramona’s Pizza Garden and miXt Food Hall tenant Spice Kitchen both made the list written by restaurant reviewer Tim Carman.
