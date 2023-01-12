ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man steals car with child inside; apprehended by Okmulgee police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody after stealing a car with a child inside, Okmulgee police say. Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the Okmulgee Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Taft Street for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after "disturbing" Bartlesville kidnapping attempt

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody following a shocking kidnapping attempt at a Bartlesville hardware store. Police said the suspect approached a female employee late Tuesday afternoon. He attempted to overpower her in hopes of forcing her into his waiting SUV. Bartlesville Police obtained security footage...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rooster Days to hold mascot tryouts in February

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow announced the dates for its annual Rooster Days Festival on Tuesday. Officials announced the return of four days of live music, food, a wine garden, a parade, and more. Before that can start, the festival has an open position they...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching man wanted for allegedly robbing midtown bank

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a bank robbery. Police said on Nov. 25, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located near 41st and Peoria and allegedly passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New details released after 6-year-old injured in drive-by shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are releasing new details in the arrest of a man connected to a drive-by shooting that injured a child. Officers arrested 19-year-old Rocky Serna late Sunday night and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail. New details show multiple shots were fired into...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow officials reveal enhancements to 2023 Rooster Days

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce exciting enhancements to the 92nd annual Rooster Days. Oklahoma's longest-running festival will run May 18-21 in Broken Arrow. The festival will include four days of entertainment, food, carnival fun, vendors, and more. The Broken Arrow Chamber...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to stop in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Madonna has announced tour dates for "The Celebration Tour", including a stop at Tulsa's BOK Center on July 27. The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15 before making its way to Europe and ending with a final show on Dec. 1.
TULSA, OK

