KTUL
2 from Woodward seriously injured in Tulsa County crash after trailer detaches from truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two people from Woodward were seriously injured in a Tulsa County crash on Jan. 15 just past 7 p.m. A 36-year-old Tulsa man was driving with his 55-year-old passenger in a 1999 Ford F350 pulling a trailer eastbound on US-412 in Sand Springs when the trailer came off the hitch and traveled across the median.
KTUL
Pedestrian killed in Osage County crash, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one man is dead following a collision in Osage County. On Jan. 16 just before 10 p.m., a 39-year-old Sand Springs man was traveling on State Highway 97 just north of Sand Springs in a 2017 Chevy Silverado. Troopers are...
KTUL
6-year-old Tulsa boy with brain tumor surprised with free trip to Florida
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Baking Memories 4 Kids is a nonprofit that provides children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and their families, with an all-expense paid dream vacation to Orlando, Fla. Children will go for one week and be free to enjoy life as a kid. These trips give...
KTUL
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
KTUL
Police searching for suspect after shooting injures one at north Tulsa gas station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after they shot into a car with a baby inside, hitting one person. Tulsa police say they responded to a shooting Tuesday night to the Kum and Go at Harvard and Apache. The victim was a...
KTUL
Victim helps Tulsa police track down man suspected of possessing stolen truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man for allegedly possessing a stolen truck. On Jan. 17 around 5 p.m., TPD received a call saying a citizen was following his stolen red Ford F250. The caller told police he was behind the stolen truck on Admiral between Memorial...
KTUL
Man steals car with child inside; apprehended by Okmulgee police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody after stealing a car with a child inside, Okmulgee police say. Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m., the Okmulgee Police Department responded to the 400 block of South Taft Street for reports of a stolen car with a child inside.
KTUL
Man arrested after "disturbing" Bartlesville kidnapping attempt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man is in custody following a shocking kidnapping attempt at a Bartlesville hardware store. Police said the suspect approached a female employee late Tuesday afternoon. He attempted to overpower her in hopes of forcing her into his waiting SUV. Bartlesville Police obtained security footage...
KTUL
16-year-old hit, killed in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old boy was hit and killed in Okfuskee County Sunday night. Troopers were called to the scene near North Choctaw Avenue, just north of Weleetka, around 9:45 p.m. OHP said Creek County paramedics rushed the Weleetka teen...
KTUL
Rooster Days to hold mascot tryouts in February
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow announced the dates for its annual Rooster Days Festival on Tuesday. Officials announced the return of four days of live music, food, a wine garden, a parade, and more. Before that can start, the festival has an open position they...
KTUL
17-year-old suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that injured little girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a second suspect in connection to a Sunday drive-by shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood. Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sunday evening, police arrested Rocky Serna...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching man wanted for allegedly robbing midtown bank
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man wanted for a bank robbery. Police said on Nov. 25, a man walked into the MidFirst Bank located near 41st and Peoria and allegedly passed a robbery note to the teller demanding money. The teller followed...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 for allegedly breaking in, living in vacant home after tenant passed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people for allegedly breaking in and living in a vacant home after the previous tenant passed away. On Jan. 15 just past 9 p.m., Tulsa police were called to a home near 15th and Yale. The TPD helicopter was...
KTUL
New details released after 6-year-old injured in drive-by shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are releasing new details in the arrest of a man connected to a drive-by shooting that injured a child. Officers arrested 19-year-old Rocky Serna late Sunday night and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail. New details show multiple shots were fired into...
KTUL
Broken Arrow officials reveal enhancements to 2023 Rooster Days
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Organizers will hold a news conference Tuesday to announce exciting enhancements to the 92nd annual Rooster Days. Oklahoma's longest-running festival will run May 18-21 in Broken Arrow. The festival will include four days of entertainment, food, carnival fun, vendors, and more. The Broken Arrow Chamber...
KTUL
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping, forcing woman outside, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a man they say tried kidnapping an employee from Lowe's. Police say the incident happened Tuesday at 5 p.m. when the suspect, a man now identified as Quincy Wilson, tried to force an employee outside of the store. She was able to get away.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
KTUL
Murder warrant issued in connection to missing Bartlesville man, OSBI says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was secured for a man believed to be connected to the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Wade Viles, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. OSBI said the man, Brock Thompson, is already in the Oklahoma Department of...
KTUL
'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' to stop in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Madonna has announced tour dates for "The Celebration Tour", including a stop at Tulsa's BOK Center on July 27. The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on July 15 before making its way to Europe and ending with a final show on Dec. 1.
KTUL
Man suspected of burglarizing vehicles in downtown Tulsa parking garage, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured. Police say that on Jan. 9, multiple vehicles were burglarized in a parking garage in downtown Tulsa at an apartment complex early in the morning. The man was seen climbing over gates...
