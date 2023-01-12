TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a man they say tried kidnapping an employee from Lowe's. Police say the incident happened Tuesday at 5 p.m. when the suspect, a man now identified as Quincy Wilson, tried to force an employee outside of the store. She was able to get away.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO