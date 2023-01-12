ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Suspect sought in deadly November shooting in Wentworth Gardens

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last November in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood. A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to police. Police released.
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and carjacking a man in North Lawndale in December. Police say he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking man on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in Chicago's East Side neighborhood last month. Police say the boy was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 8. The carjacking happened...
WGN News

Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
fox32chicago.com

1 shot after off-duty Chicago cop interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop was involved in a shooting in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon and part of the incident was captured on camera. At about 12:53 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago businesses warned about string of armed robberies on NW Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of armed robberies reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods. In the robberies, which occurred last week, the suspect approached the counter as if he was going to make a purchase, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The man then...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man from Chicago was indicted for attempted murder after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Michael McWright was identified as the offender that shot a 30-year-old man on April 24, 2021. The victim was traveling northbound on I-94 near...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Fair South Side. The 15-year-old was walking just before 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone in the backseat started shooting, according to police.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road. He was charged with...
