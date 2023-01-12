Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Cubs Announce Major NewsOnlyHomersChicago, IL
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago ILEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Local Eats: Stan's Donuts launches 'Salted Caramel Old Fashioned' donut for a limited timeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Suspect sought in deadly November shooting in Wentworth Gardens
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last November in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood. A 31-year-old man was shot and killed around 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 200 block of West 38th Place, according to police. Police released.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery, carjacking man in North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery and carjacking a man in North Lawndale in December. Police say he was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed a 26-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking man on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a man in Chicago's East Side neighborhood last month. Police say the boy was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle from a 41-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 8. The carjacking happened...
Man, 41, stabbed during argument with woman on West Side
CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on the city’s West Side. Police said the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of West Thomas Street. The man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman inside a residence, when she produced a knife and […]
fox32chicago.com
1 shot after off-duty Chicago cop interrupts apparent robbery in Brainerd
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago cop was involved in a shooting in Brainerd Wednesday afternoon and part of the incident was captured on camera. At about 12:53 p.m., an off-duty Chicago police officer interrupted an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300 block of West 90th Street, police said.
Suspected gang members shoot nonverbal disabled man who was waiting for bus
A man with disabilities was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning as he and members of his family waited for a bus outside their home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the local alderperson.
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn crime: Driver fires shots at would-be carjackers armed with handguns
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A driver fired shots at would-be carjackers in Oak Lawn Wednesday afternoon. Just before 3:30 p.m., two male Black offenders were armed with handguns and attempted to carjack a victim in the 6500 block of West 89th Place. The victim accessed a firearm and fired about...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected car thief escapes police by clinging to hood of getaway car as it sped away in River North
CHICAGO - A suspected car thief escaped arrest by jumping on the hood of a getaway car during a chase Tuesday afternoon in the River North neighborhood. Police officers witnessed several suspects trying to steal a white Jeep around 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Erie Street, officials said.
cwbchicago.com
3 men tried to rob a woman on the Blue Line, then tried to rob a man who intervened: prosecutors
Chicago — Three Chicago men face felony charges after they allegedly tried to rob a woman on the Blue Line and then battered and tried to rob another passenger who intervened. Aaron Donson, 22, Richard Butler-Henderson, 28, and 19-year-old Jaylin Hollingsworth are each charged with two counts of attempted...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago residents fed up, hold meeting with city leaders after elderly victims robbed at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A community meeting was held Wednesday night to address a recent string of armed robberies that are targeting elderly people on the South Side. There have been at least three reports since late December in the Avalon Park, Calumet Heights, and South Deering communities. Neighbors say they are...
fox32chicago.com
Man riding passenger seriously injured in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was riding in the passenger seat of a car on Chicago's South Side when he was shot in the neck Wednesday morning. Police say the victim was in a car in the 400 block of East 95th Street around 9:45 a.m. when he was fired on by an offender in another car.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago businesses warned about string of armed robberies on NW Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning businesses about a string of armed robberies reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods. In the robberies, which occurred last week, the suspect approached the counter as if he was going to make a purchase, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The man then...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man from Chicago was indicted for attempted murder after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2021. Illinois State Police say Michael McWright was identified as the offender that shot a 30-year-old man on April 24, 2021. The victim was traveling northbound on I-94 near...
fox32chicago.com
Hinsdale police: Suspect stole unattended running car, used it to commit robberies
DUPAGE COUNTY - Hinsdale police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole a vehicle from a Shell gas station and used the car to commit armed robberies. The theft occurred around 8 p.m. on Monday and the vehicle was recovered Tuesday morning in south suburban Harvey, police said.
Chicago Area Teen Hides Inside House During Burglary
'It's a frightening event for the community as well.'
fox32chicago.com
As neighbors push for change, Chicago hookah lounge set to reopen after fatal shooting of bouncer
CHICAGO - A Ukrainian Village lounge is set to reopen Thursday following a deadly shooting earlier this month. The victim was working as a bouncer at The Lyon’s Den Hookah Lounge. During a public safety meeting Tuesday night, neighbors pushed for the bar to be closed, claiming the shooting...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on Chicago's Fair South Side. The 15-year-old was walking just before 9 a.m. in the 12200 block of South State Street when a gray vehicle pulled up and someone in the backseat started shooting, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking Monday in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The 15-year-old was arrested around noon hours after police said he stole a car from a 30-year-old man at gunpoint in the 8100 block of South Pulaski Road. He was charged with...
3 charged, including 14-year-old boy, with attempted carjacking on Far South Side
Police said the trio was arrested on the Far South Side after they held a woman, 42, at gunpoint and tried to steal her car. The attempt occurred near 118th and Stewart and soon thereafter officers tracked down the suspects at 117th and Normal.
Comments / 4