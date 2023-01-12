ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU's 2023 college football schedule

By Tyler Nettuno
 3 days ago
The 2022 college football season wrapped up Monday night with Georgia’s brutal win over TCU, and that officially put a bow on Brian Kelly’s first campaign in Baton Rouge.

It was a successful one with the team winning 10 games and the West division by virtue of an upset win over Alabama at Death Valley. But heading into 2023 with a lot of returning players, especially on offense, the expectation will be to take things to the next level and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

If that’s going to happen, LSU can’t afford nearly as many slip ups. That will start with trying to avenge last year’s loss to Florida State in the opener next year.

Here’s LSU’s full schedule for the 2023 season.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser
Danny Wild-USA Today Sports
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

