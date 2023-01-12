Read full article on original website
Cher
3d ago
We can't need responsible for the world! come on people! I can't even have a safe place to live here and I'm a citizen who paid taxes! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ALREADY! you wanna bring more better then their blood will be in your hands cuz Americans are rising up! we've had it with it admin slapping us in the face and now we are going to start slapping back!
Bonnie Berry
3d ago
Although I am against illegals entering our country, I feel this is like a visa, if they have a sponsor to house them and feed them and willing to work it should be acceptable under the certain conditions, BUT...they said 30,000 A MONTH?! FOR HOW MANY MONTHS, THAT IS ABSURD!!
Guest
2d ago
Now we know just how the Native American Indians felt as they watched their country being taken over .
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
After protest from judges, New York City halts construction of a bike lane near Manhattan's courtsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
End Of An Era: Barnes & Noble Shuttering Its Paramus, New Jersey LocationTy D.Paramus, NJ
Top MLB Agent Blasts New York MetsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
'I Gotta Fight Bro': Hamden Man Tried To Join ISIS, Fly To Syria, He Admits
A Connecticut man is facing prison time after admitting to trying to fly to Syria in order to fight for ISIS. New Haven County resident Kevin McCormick, age 29, of Hamden, admitted to trying to join the terrorist organization in Bridgeport Federal Court on Thursday, Jan. 12, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission
Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, […]
Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate
The Connecticut legislature will consider whether to officially exonerate the state’s witch trial victims during the 2023 session. On Thursday, Sen. Saud Anwar introduced a joint senate resolution to the newly convened general assembly. The text of the resolution reads: “That the General Assembly recognizes that residents of colonial Connecticut were falsely accused of practicing […] The post Witch trial resolution introduced in state senate appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Power & Politics Full Show: Week 1 of legal marijuana sales; Gov. Lamont’s call for income tax relief
It was week one of legal weed sales in Connecticut. So, how did it go and how much was sold? News 12’s Eric Landskroner speaks with Michelle Seagull, the commissioner of the Department of Consumer Protection.
New York Times ranks New Haven among best cities in world to visit in 2023
Conn. (WTNH) — A new year means a new round of travel destinations. The New York Times released a list of 52 places to visit in 2023. Among the historic, must-see places across the globe — like the artsy city filled with Roman ruins in Tarragona, Spain and the orange-sand beaches of La Guajira, Columbia […]
trumbulltimes.com
Daniels raises nearly $27K, trailing Gomes, Ganim in bid for Bridgeport mayor
BRIDGEPORT — Limited by a $375 cap on contributions, Lamond Daniels' exploratory campaign for mayor raised $26,808 in November and December following its launch, for now significantly trailing the two other candidates in the battle to run Connecticut's largest municipality. Daniels has since formally declared he will challenge incumbent...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Connecticut
Connecticut is a state with deep roots that stretch as far back as the colonial era. Now the future of Connecticut lies in the hands of the top landowners. Let’s explore who the largest landowners in Connecticut are, their impressive holdings, and stories of how they acquired them. We’ll also look at what is happening to preserve the land so it can remain beautiful for future generations.
I live in Connecticut and got an eviction notice from my landlord. Now what?
If your landlord files an official eviction case against you, you’ll get a summons to court. Here's what that process looks like.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City attorney indicted for defrauding clients out of over $2 million
Longtime Jersey City attorney James Lisa has been indicted for defrauding clients out of over $2 million, dating back to a case that began in 2014, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. James R. Lisa, 67, of Jersey City, is charged by indictment with three counts of wire fraud and four...
connecticuthistory.org
The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut
The Fundamental Orders, inspired by Thomas Hooker’s sermon of May 31, 1638, provided the framework for the government of the Connecticut colony from 1639 to 1662. For two years before the adoption of the Fundamental Orders, Windsor, Hartford and Wethersfield cooperated under a simple form of government composed of magistrates and representatives from each town, but the towns had no formal instrument of government. Roger Ludlow of Windsor, the only trained lawyer in the colony, probably drafted the Fundamental Orders, although he may have been assisted by Hartford residents John Haynes (a former Governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony), Edward Hopkins, and John Steel. The document consisted of a preamble and 11 orders or laws. The preamble was a covenant which bound the three towns to be governed in all civil matters by the Orders. The preamble, then, was a civil equivalent of a church covenant. (The model of the Biblical covenant served as the foundation for all Puritan organizations.) The Connecticut General Court adopted the Fundamental Orders on January 14, 1639. (The colonists did not follow current conventions for marking a year and, thus, the date on the document itself is listed as 1638.)
NY1
Feds use new gun law in NY for first time in trafficking case
Federal prosecutors charged four men from Brooklyn and Virginia with gun trafficking Wednesday, using a new law from the bipartisan gun control legislation passed by Congress last year for the first time in New York. At a news conference Wednesday, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon...
Advocate
Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias
A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
greenwichfreepress.com
Neighbor to Neighbor’s Executive Director to Depart
Neighbor to Neighbor’s executive director Margaret Tjimos Goldberg plans to step down. According to an announcement Saturday morning from the non profit that provides food, clothing and household items to people in need in Greenwich, Stamford and Port Chester, Ms Tjimos Goldberg has agreed to assist with the transition through March 10.
Huge Explosions In Canada Could Be Felt In New York
A major fire along with several explosions rocked St. Catherines, Canada this morning and they were loud that people in New York could feel it. According to the Facebook page "The Southtowns Scanner" there was a massive fire at a hazmat facility in St. Catherines and the explosions were happening at the site of the fire.
fishersisland.net
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
Georgia woman Rodlin Gravesande charged in NYC subway chemical attack
A Georgia woman has been arrested for a horrific New York subway attack in which she allegedly burned a woman with a chemical, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, is accused of the twisted, unprovoked Dec. 2 assault, in which she started arguing with the victim on the southbound platform at the Nostrand Avenue and Winthrop Street subway station — the 2/5 lines — in Prospect-Lefferts Gardens at around 1:10 a.m., cops said. Gravesande allegedly began following the 21-year-old up the stairs and then “splashed an unknown chemical substance” on the woman’s face, authorities said. The unhinged assailant ran off while the victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with first-and second-degree burns to her face, police said. A Fulton County SWAT team arrested the suspect for the Brooklyn subway attack Jan. 3, the Fulton County Sheriff’s office announced. The team arrested Gravesande without incident at a home in southwest Atlanta where she was visiting, Fulton County law enforcers said. Gravesande was booked in Brooklyn on Friday and charged with assault, the NYPD announced Saturday. There was no connection between Gravesande and the victim, who was reportedly on her way to work, and the attack appears to have been unprovoked, authorities said.
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
Mubarak Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.
Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say
A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal. Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.
NBC New York
Migrants Complain of ‘Rotten' NYC Shelter Meals — But Mayor Implies They're Just Picky
Raw, cold and expired. That's how refugees living at the Row Hotel in Manhattan describe the food they're being served by the city. Those who are being housed in the Times Square hotel point to pasta covered in spoonfuls of grease and meatballs that are frozen in the middle when they're served. They are also pushing back against shelter staff who told the New York Post that they are wasting taxpayer dollars by refusing to eat the free meals.
