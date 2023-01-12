Montverde romps Winter Haven in homecoming

MONTVERDE, FLORIDA – In the blink of an eye, it was pretty much over.

Two-time defending Geico National Champions Montverde Academy returned home and routed Winter Haven, 99-61, on Wednesday after soaring out to a 28-point halftime lead.

“We knew they had a very good team, one of the best public-school teams in Florida, if not the best or second best. But we probably played as good as we have this year,” said Montverde coach Kevin Boyle, winner of six national championships at the school.

“We haven’t been at home for a while, so I think that was refreshing for the kids because they got to play in front of some of their fans.”

Montverde Academy senior forward Sean Stewart, a Duke-signee, snags a rebound while Winter Haven senior forward and Georgia-signee Dylan James (11) defends and Montverde junior center Derik Queen (25) moves in to help on Wednesday at Montverde Academy. Photo by Bill Kemp

Montverde started fast and eventually took a 26-16 first quarter lead. The Eagles scored 35-more points in the second quarter which ended with junior forward Liam McNeeley canning a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to take a 61-33 lead.

Montverde senior forward and Duke-signee Sean Stewart led all scorers with 20 points while McNeeley, who knocked down four 3-point shots, landed 18 points, and Derik Queen scored 17.

“We shot the ball really well,” Boyle said. “Derik got us going inside and he has really played well the last couple of games. They were over-helping with him and that got Liam setup because now you are worried about Derik, and when he gets his feet set, he is one of the better shooters in the country.”

Stewart said the blow-out result happens when a team like Montverde just has so many “big-time players” in the lineup.

“Basically, the whole team got going. Our game plan was just to go in the game and start off how we are supposed to start off, and we are going to win the game because we executed,” said Stewart, who played at Windermere last year and is hoping to be part of a national championship team this year.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I have a dream-board and one of the things on there is to win a national championship. I just keep it in my phone and look at it every day. It’s one of the ones I want to check off along with being selected as a McDonalds (All-American).”

Montverde Academy (11-2) – ranked No. 4 nationally in the SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25 and No. 1 in our Florida poll – entered riding a three-game winning streak, having last lost Dec. 21 to Baltimore's Mount St. Joseph.

Winter Haven coach Tyrone Woodside said Montverde’s physicality was just at another level and his team wasn’t ready to respond.

“We didn’t match it,” Woodside said. “Our guys didn’t adjust, and I wish it would have been more of a level playing field with the officiating. I’ll put that on record. But when you come here, I was told ahead of time, that is going to happen. It’s just going to be one-sided and that is just the facts.”

Winter Haven was led by junior shooting guard Isaac Celiscar and senior point guard Kjei Parker with 16 points each while senior forward and Georgia-signee Dylan James and junior guard Jamie Phillips scored 10 apiece.

“(Montverde) runs their plays and they are just stronger and faster,” Celiscar said. “Those guys just played harder than us tonight. They are ranked that high for a reason and they outplayed us.”

Winter Haven (13-2) – ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports’ Florida Boys Basketball Power 25 – entered a five-game winning streak, including winning the annual Kingdom of the Sun tournament in Ocala on Dec. 30. It was the second major tournament championship for the Blue Devils this season.