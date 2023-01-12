Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's LetterMaya DeviKeller, TX
Clouded Leopard Nova Found Safe After Intentional Enclosure Tear at Dallas Zoo Sparks Criminal InvestigationSilence DoGoodDallas, TX
Major 41-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Sold; General Manager Addresses Its FutureJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to applyAsh JurbergDallas, TX
High School Football Coach Placed on Leave After Intense Workout Hospitalizes Student-AthletesSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
CandysDirt.com
What’s Developing: Homes in Chisholm Trail Ranch
As newly completed homes are coming on the market from Sandlin Homes, HistoryMaker Homes, and others, Avanta Residential has announced a new build-to-rent community of townhomes and patio homes coming in Spring 2024. Avanta Residential recently closed funding for 26 acres within the Chisholm Trail Ranch to develop a build-to-rent...
tourcounsel.com
Highland Park Village | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
If you want to visit luxury stores, Highland Park Village will be the best mall in Dallas that you can visit. This mall is not as big as others on the list, but it is full of exclusive brands. Of course, if you want to go shopping you have to arrive with your wallet loaded and your cards ready, since it is the most expensive in the entire city. And it is that only the best brands in the world of luxury fashion are present here. This includes multiple famous firms such as Tom Ford, Dior, Valentino, Chanel or Celine.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
socialwhirl.com
Ray Washburne Spoke to a Sold-Out Crowd at the Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon
(Featured photo: Burton Rhodes, President, Preservation Park Cities and Heirloom Sponsor; Tish Key and Alisa Sell, Luncheon Chairs; Ray Washburne, President, Highland Park Village, Legacy Sponsor and featured speaker.)**. Legacy Sponsor Highland Park Village | D Home Media Sponsor. Preservation Park Cities Distinguished Speaker Luncheon chairs Tish Key and Alisa...
CandysDirt.com
Shoreline Is a Sure Thing. And That’s a Terrible Pun.
This is such an interesting little area in Plano. It’s far south Plano, like hop across George Bush and you’re in Richardson. It’s land that’s been there forever and a day and now? It’s a low maintenance, basically zero lot line, new construction neighborhood. This...
CandysDirt.com
A Cozy Plano Townhome Just Feet from The Fairway
Mere minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and Legacy West, The Fairway Villas at Ridgeview Ranch is one of Plano’s premier golf course communities you may have never heard of. Here, townhome residents enjoy proximity to a beautiful 18-hole championship course with rolling hills and unrivaled scenery. The location is also ideal in terms of top-notch retail, first-class culinary options, and a quick commute to Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
South Dallas Warehouse Sells for $47M
A southern Dallas industrial building is changing ownership just months after it was previously sold. Lake Washington Partnership, a Seattle-based company, has acquired the Tradepoint 20-45 property, a recently built warehouse and distribution building on Cleveland Road south of Interstate 20, according to a press release. The building was developed...
dmagazine.com
A Handroll Handoff Takes Place on Walnut Hill Lane
A handroll shuffle occurred this December at the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Walnut Hill Lane. Where Sushi de Handroll once served temaki to Dallasites, a newcomer—Komé—has taken its place with a similar menu. If you visited Sushi de Handroll, you’ll recognize a lot about Komé....
CandysDirt.com
This Tailored Monticello Beauty Shows We’re Not in Kansas Anymore
Enviably located facing Monticello Park in one of Fort Worth’s most exclusive neighborhoods, this 1940-built house at 3425 Dorothy Lane possesses an understated allure that’s difficult to resist. Correct and timeless as a perfectly tailored navy blue suit, the Monticello residence employs classical elements such as quoins at...
CandysDirt.com
Villa Munger Brings a Rare Condo Opportunity to Buyers in a Historic Neighborhood
This Spanish Mission Revival condo is in the Munger Place historic neighborhood and is a rarity on many levels. It was originally built as an investment property in 1910 by entrepreneur T.A. Manning. Manning founded the largest insurance company in Texas, the Southwestern Fire and Casualty Co. In 1905, Munger...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Restaurant Rebrands After Lawsuit
The owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine has agreed to permanently change the establishment’s name following the settlement of a lawsuit. The new name of the Oak Lawn Avenue restaurant will be Barsotti’s Fine Foods & Liqueurs, named after owner Julian Barsotti. In 2022,...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
English-Korean street signs first step in making Dallas' 'Koreatown' official
DALLAS — The area near Royal Lane and Harry Hines has been considered Dallas' Koreatown for years — home to the largest Korean American community in Texas. The mix of restaurants and businesses represents an immigrant community estimated at some 100,000 strong. But, the city never made "Koreatown" official.
fox4news.com
Intense fire destroys large home in north Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters worked to put out a large house fire in north Oak Cliff Friday morning. The two-story home is on Lancaster Avenue, which is in a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Colorado Boulevard. Firefighters found it fully engulfed when they arrived just before 5 a.m. They had...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Overnight Fire Torches 7-Bedroom Dallas House
Dallas firefighters worked to contain the spread of an early morning house fire Friday in North Oak Cliff. The fire destroyed what is listed as a 7-bedroom home in the 600 block of Lancaster Avenue. There were no injuries reported at the scene. It is not yet clear whether anyone...
keranews.org
Stained glass crafting is making a comeback, and you can take classes here in North Texas
We all grew up hearing: be careful, don't break the glass. But you can get over that, said David Kittrell. "There are several voices that are in your head telling you, don't mess with the glass, you'll break it." Kittrell is part owner of Kittrell Riffkind, a stained glass company...
Major projects underway in downtown Fort Worth
Can't keep up with the downtown developments? We've got you covered.
Hugely popular Austin-style hangout Truck Yard is ready for Fort Worth debut
A hugely popular come-as-you-are backyard hangout is opening Fort Worth: Called Truck Yard, it'll open at the Alliance Town Center at 3101 Prairie Vista Dr., and according to a release, it'll officially debut on January 16.Founded in Dallas on Greenville Avenue in 2013, Truck Yard is known for its food truck fare, live music, and bountiful bar. It was among the first in Dallas to celebrate the outdoors with a laid-back indoor-outdoor space furnished with yard games and quirky vintage decor.There are now four locations total: the original in Dallas (which is currently closed for renovations), plus The Colony and...
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
Here are 5 businesses to watch in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Horse's Axe is an ax-throwing venue set to open downtown in 2023. (Courtesy The Horse's Axe) Here are five businesses that are coming soon or are now open on the Historic Downtown McKinney square. Collective Coffee, which will be located at 301 W. Louisiana St., Unit 102, is a...
