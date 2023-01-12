ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested

A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat

A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
VERONA, PA
Tribune-Review

Leetsdale police officer suspended, borough officials mum

A Leetsdale police office is suspended and another resigned. The officer’s suspension was unanimously approved at this week’s council meeting. Council President Patricia Lee and police Chief Daniel Raible said they could not comment on personnel matters. Other council members also declined comment. Borough solicitor Daniel Conlon would...
LEETSDALE, PA
Tribune-Review

Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping

A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
BOLIVAR, PA
beavercountyradio.com

One taken to hospital following Aliquippa Shooting

Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff, published January 13, 2023 6:30 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) We are receiving reports this morning that police responded to a shooting in Aliquippa shortly after 5am this morning. The incident took place on Mill Street and one person has been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound and another person was injured, we do not know the condition of either individual at this time. The State Police have taken over the investigation. We are working to learn more in this developing story.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PennLive.com

Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report

Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dies after Aliquippa shooting

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man has died after an early morning shooting Friday in Aliquippa, Beaver County. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Mill Street. Multiple police officers were on the scene. The man, identified by state police as 31-year-old Vincent...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA

