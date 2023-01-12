Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff, published January 13, 2023 6:30 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) We are receiving reports this morning that police responded to a shooting in Aliquippa shortly after 5am this morning. The incident took place on Mill Street and one person has been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound and another person was injured, we do not know the condition of either individual at this time. The State Police have taken over the investigation. We are working to learn more in this developing story.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO