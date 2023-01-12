Read full article on original website
Civil suit filed against Aliquippa police after dispute with citizens
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — UPDATE (1/14/23) The attorney for Theaughn Lewis reached out to Channel 11 Saturday to inform us he’d filed a civil suit on behalf of Lewis. The lawsuit names the Aliquippa Police Department and the officer who punched Lewis as defendants. It seeks damages of $75,000.
Man accused of shooting wife, leaving her on Pittsburgh highway ramp arrested
A man accused of shooting his wife and leaving her on a Pittsburgh highway ramp has been arrested. Detectives arrested 37-year-old Kevin Crew on Saturday. Crew was suspected of shooting his wife in the leg during an argument as they were driving on the exit ramp of I-579 to Boulevard of the Allies on Nov. 28. Police say Crew got into the driver’s seat and drove off after the woman pulled over and got out of the vehicle.
Police: Masked woman attacked traffic flagger with baseball bat
A Verona woman recently attacked a traffic flagger while wearing a Halloween mask, police say. Northern Regional Police charged Rebecca Metz, 43, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in connection with the Jan. 5 incident. She was in Saturday at Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh unable to post bail, and has a Feb. 15 preliminary hearing scheduled.
Verdict reached in Warren murder trial
He's accused of murder and arson in the shooting death of Desirae Boss.
Family members of man shot, killed by manager demand justice
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man will stand trial after a workplace dispute turned deadly. Zairyre Simmons waived his preliminary hearing. “He was not mentally ill when he chased my nephew out of Taco Bell down the street into a business and shot him,” said Adrienne Young. Adrienne...
wtae.com
Suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager charged with killing employee waives homicide charge to trial
PITTSBURGH — A former suburban Pittsburgh Taco Bell manager will stand trial for homicide in the shooting death of a Taco Bell employee he supervised. Scott Township Taco Bell manager Zairyre Simmons waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday. He is charged in the killing of Taco Bell employee Dorian Carver in November.
Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County has been arrested. Police say Frank Springer from Bolivar was arrested on Friday. Authorities believe Springer threatened a woman jogging with a handgun and tried to force her into his vehicle on Sunday.
Target 11: Mayor Gainey, police chief not on same page regarding new traffic stop policy
PITTSBURGH — There has been more fallout over a decision from Pittsburgh’s acting police chief to ignore a city ordinance and begin enforcing minor traffic violations again. Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle broke this story last week, but now Mayor Gainey is weighing in and his comments do not appear to be in line with the acting chief.
Former Pa. jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun: report
With a prior conviction of selling illegal drugs, a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun, a news report said. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy Township, Allegheny County, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August...
Local Chief wants to see harsher punishment for those that threaten police
Hundreds of police officers from across the nation gathered Wednesday to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. One official who was there says the funeral shouldn’t have happened in the first place.
Leetsdale police officer suspended, borough officials mum
A Leetsdale police office is suspended and another resigned. The officer’s suspension was unanimously approved at this week’s council meeting. Council President Patricia Lee and police Chief Daniel Raible said they could not comment on personnel matters. Other council members also declined comment. Borough solicitor Daniel Conlon would...
Bolivar man charged in attempted Ligonier Township kidnapping
A nearly weeklong search ended Friday when a Bolivar man was arrested in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a female jogger at gunpoint in Ligonier Township. Frank Springer, 56, was taken into custody by Westmoreland County detectives and Ligonier Valley police and charged with attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and criminal coercion.
Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more.
beavercountyradio.com
One taken to hospital following Aliquippa Shooting
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff, published January 13, 2023 6:30 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) We are receiving reports this morning that police responded to a shooting in Aliquippa shortly after 5am this morning. The incident took place on Mill Street and one person has been taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound and another person was injured, we do not know the condition of either individual at this time. The State Police have taken over the investigation. We are working to learn more in this developing story.
PennLive.com
Man arrested after holding child hostage in Pa. home: report
Police arrested a man who they say held a child hostage during a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh, according to a story from WPXI. Citing Allegheny County dispatchers, the news outlet said crews were called to the 5000 block of Columbo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 2:35 p.m. Thursday.
wtae.com
Man dies after Aliquippa shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A man has died after an early morning shooting Friday in Aliquippa, Beaver County. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. on the 2300 block of Mill Street. Multiple police officers were on the scene. The man, identified by state police as 31-year-old Vincent...
Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
wtae.com
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
Woman accused of attacking a flagger with a baseball bat while wearing Halloween mask
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Northern Regional Police said a woman with a Halloween mask on attacked a flagger with a baseball bat. The alleged attack happened last week during the day at the busy intersection of Wallace Road and Village Run Road in Pine Township. Officers say they believe...
Greensburg woman gets jail sentence for sale of child's medication
A Greensburg woman was ordered to serve jail time for selling a family member’s medication and paying a child for urine to help others pass drug tests. Christine M. Meadows, 48, pleaded guilty Monday to charges in four separate cases involving felony drug counts, child endangerment and other offenses as part of a deal with prosecutors.
