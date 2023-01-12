ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
ELIZABETH, NJ
roi-nj.com

Seasoned sector vet joins Montclair Hospitality Group as CEO

Montclair Hospitality Group, a global hospitality group focused on curating unique restaurant brands, on Thursday announced the appointment of hospitality vet Joey Simons to lead the group as CEO. Simons was handpicked by MHG founder Luck Sarabhayvanija and brings decades of experience, having developed some of the world’s leading elevated...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Advocate

Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias

A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County exec. candidate Craig Guy names Florence Henderson as campaign chair

Hudson County executive candidate Craig Guy has named community advocate Florence Henderson as the chairwoman for his campaign. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team. Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat,” Guy, outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Source of mysterious booming sound in Bergen County remains unknown

OAKLAND, N.J. -- Questions are still being asked about the source of a loud noise that was heard across northern New Jersey. Residents reported hearing an earth-shaking boom. But what was it? Michael Mikulich was getting into his car Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in Oakland when something didn't seem right. "That's when I heard the boom," he said. His service dog was by his side. "She kind of put her ears back and looked at me, like 'Whoa, what was that?'" he said. Barbara Beucler, from Franklin Lakes, said her frightened daughter called her. "She was sitting in a room and she said she heard...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight

A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
EDISON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Jersey City Medical Center names new chief medical officer

Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, announced the appointment of Dr. Ije Akunyili as its new chief medical officer, effective Jan. 2. Akunyili is the medical center’s first Black chief medical officer. “RWJBarnabas Health is proud to add Dr. Akunyili to its executive clinical leadership team. Her...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery

WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
WESTFIELD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy