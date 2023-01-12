Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
roi-nj.com
Seasoned sector vet joins Montclair Hospitality Group as CEO
Montclair Hospitality Group, a global hospitality group focused on curating unique restaurant brands, on Thursday announced the appointment of hospitality vet Joey Simons to lead the group as CEO. Simons was handpicked by MHG founder Luck Sarabhayvanija and brings decades of experience, having developed some of the world’s leading elevated...
Advocate
Video: George Santos Appeared at Brandon Straka Event Under Alias
A new video resurfaced online shows New York Rep. George Santos introducing himself under a different name and praising a would-be insurrectionist as his “idol.”. Reportedly appearing in 2019 at a WalkAway LGBT event in New York City, Santos introduced himself by another name — Anthony Devolder. WalkAway,...
roi-nj.com
Q&A: New NJCU head on supporting Fort Monmouth campus — while remaining true to Jersey City
At a time in which New Jersey City University is in the midst of a financial crisis, it might seem likely for the school to pull back from — or even pull out of — its expansion to Fort Monmouth, where the school has a small satellite campus.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County exec. candidate Craig Guy names Florence Henderson as campaign chair
Hudson County executive candidate Craig Guy has named community advocate Florence Henderson as the chairwoman for his campaign. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team. Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat,” Guy, outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
Source of mysterious booming sound in Bergen County remains unknown
OAKLAND, N.J. -- Questions are still being asked about the source of a loud noise that was heard across northern New Jersey. Residents reported hearing an earth-shaking boom. But what was it? Michael Mikulich was getting into his car Wednesday afternoon at a strip mall in Oakland when something didn't seem right. "That's when I heard the boom," he said. His service dog was by his side. "She kind of put her ears back and looked at me, like 'Whoa, what was that?'" he said. Barbara Beucler, from Franklin Lakes, said her frightened daughter called her. "She was sitting in a room and she said she heard...
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery.
This NYC airport has officially been voted one of the worst in all of the U.S.
Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, experts at Family Destinations Guide have come up with a ranking of the very worst airports for travel in the United States in 2022 and New York's John F. Kennedy Airport unsurprisingly made the list. Another area hub, Newark Liberty International Airport...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange High School alumna becomes freelance reporter for CBS
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2013 graduate Kristie Keleshian has joined the CBS news team as a freelance reporter, bringing her another step closer to establishing the career she has dreamed of for years. Keleshian attended Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary School, moving on...
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight
A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
NJ College Dropout Pitches Dinner Time Invention On 'Shark Tank'
Tog Samphel always had a knack for design, and he didn't need a college degree to do it.In 2004, the Clifton resident dropped out of Montclair State University because he was offered a job with AOL. And for the duration of his 15-year career, Samphel never needed nor wanted to complete his college …
roi-nj.com
Jersey City Medical Center names new chief medical officer
Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, announced the appointment of Dr. Ije Akunyili as its new chief medical officer, effective Jan. 2. Akunyili is the medical center’s first Black chief medical officer. “RWJBarnabas Health is proud to add Dr. Akunyili to its executive clinical leadership team. Her...
New Terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport Has Very “Jersey” Vibe
This is a big deal. The newly renovated, and very trendy, Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport has finally officially opened and it looks awesome. There's no doubt you'll notice the chances the minute you walk in. It has a New Jersey vibe that you'll love. NJ.com says it's...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery
WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
