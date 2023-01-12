Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
theobserver.com
Newark tradesman buys Lincoln Cinema property
The Lincoln Cinema property on Kearny Avenue, stuck in a time warp for nearly the last eight years, has finally been sold — to an Essex County tradesman looking to redevelop the site primarily for residential use. But parking issues — or, more to the point, the lack of...
19th annual Restaurant Week returns to Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County’s annual Winter Restaurant Week returns from January 23 through February 3. It was created in January 2005 and it’s the 19th year the county is taking part in this winter favorite, according to the Hudson County Restaurant Week website. This bi-annual culinary celebration promotes Hudson County...
therealdeal.com
New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project
When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
jerseydigs.com
Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City
Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy
Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
Damaging Tight Squeeze Brings Hackensack Firefighters
A moving company box truck got boxed in when its driver misjudged the height of the parking garage of a Hackensack office building. City firefighters removed the truck, which had damaged the ceiling of the ground-level garage on Passaic Street at Vanderbeck Place while getting wedged in around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in North Bergen, NJ
Found in the northern section of Hudson County, New Jersey, is the enthralling township of North Bergen. It was incorporated as a township in 1843, and its history goes back to the 1600s when it was first inhabited. According to the 2020 U.S. census, North Bergen had more than 63,000...
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
Wonder Phasing Out ‘Chef on the Road’ Concept in Favor of Delivery
WESTFIELD, NJ — An order-by-app food service whose trucks have been ubiquitous throughout the town since its start in Westfield during the pandemic is doing away with the food service vans. Wonder CEO Marc Lore announced Tuesday that the company will be reducing the number of mobile restaurants and replacing them with physical locations that allow for delivery pickup and limited dine-in options. In a LinkedIn article, Lore said the locations will use the same technology deployed with the food service vans. “As opposed to a ghost kitchen, our Wonder locations are all vertically-integrated, meaning we control every aspect of the process...
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
jerseydigs.com
Renovated French Townhouse with Private Roof Deck Listed in Prime Jersey City Heights
This sponsored listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Embrace the Jersey City Heights lifestyle with this fully renovated residence in an extra-wide French townhouse. Situated one block from Central Avenue and Pershing Field Park, residents will be delighted by the spaciousness of this two-story, three-bedroom home with a private roof deck.
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
Thrillist
You Can Ride a Vintage 1940s Train Along the Hudson River This Year
If you missed out on riding a vintage train with gorgeous views of the Hudson River last year, you can make up for it in 2023. The Hudson River Rail Excursion is coming back this year, and it is ready to bring visitors on a journey aboard two iconic restored railroad cars from 1948, which are known as the Hickory Creek and the Tavern-Lounge No. 43.
riverdalepress.com
Palisade Avenue home sells for $3.3 million in estate sale
The six-bedroom home of the late Alice and Stuart Boynton at 5501 Palisade Avenue sold last month for $3.3 million to an anonymous buyer that is a principal of Palisade Rose LLC, which is registered in New York state. Robert Boynton signed the contract as executor of his late parents’...
5 injured in house fire, explosion in Passaic County
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. -- Five firefighters were injured in an explosion at a Passaic County home Saturday.The flames erupted around 2 a.m. at a home in Pompton Lakes.Officials say seconds after crews went inside to fight the fire, the home exploded.The blast was caught on a home's surveillance video.Two firefighters suffered burns and were taken to St. Barnabas Burn Center, where they were treated and released.Three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene.The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department today announced a woman missing since last week could be in the city, or perhaps Harlem. The department issued the following missing persons statement today: Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Imani Glover, 25, of Morristown, who was reported missing to Morristown Police on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Ms. Glover, who frequents Newark, East Orange, and Harlem, was last seen on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 inside Jimmy Jazz Shoe Store, located at 239 West 125th Street, in New York City. Detectives investigating this incident seek the The post Police believe missing Morristown woman could be in Newark or Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Drive-Through Restaurant Replacing Toms River Perkins
TOMS RIVER – Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will take up residence in the closed Perkins on Route 37, the property owner said. “It’s a nice building, it’s a pretty building, and I think they’ll do very well there,” said Ron Rosetto, founder and president of the Rosetto Realty Group.
Code Blue in Effect for Morristown and Morris County This Weekend
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Friday January 13. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
Rising Forbes Star Brings 'Toastique' To Hoboken
If you're looking to catch a rising star, look no further than Toastique Hoboken. The cafe chain's founder, Brianna Keefe, was named to the Forbes "30 Under 30" for food and drinks last year. Toastique's grand opening is on Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1450 Washington...
roi-nj.com
Seasoned sector vet joins Montclair Hospitality Group as CEO
Montclair Hospitality Group, a global hospitality group focused on curating unique restaurant brands, on Thursday announced the appointment of hospitality vet Joey Simons to lead the group as CEO. Simons was handpicked by MHG founder Luck Sarabhayvanija and brings decades of experience, having developed some of the world’s leading elevated...
