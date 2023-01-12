Read full article on original website
Why consumer sentiment is at its highest level since April
CNN — As inflation continues its slow and steady descent, consumer sentiment is climbing back out of a trough hit last year. The University of Michigan's closely watched consumer sentiment index rose to 64.6 in the preliminary January survey, according to data released Friday. It's the highest reading since January 2022 and up 8.2% from December's 59.7 reading — but it's still 3.9% below where it was 12 months earlier.
Bosch to invest $1 billion in EV parts factory in China
CNN — Bosch, the German engineering and technology company, is planning to invest $1 billion to make components for new energy vehicles in China, the world's largest car market. The company plans to build a research, development and manufacturing facility for parts for new energy vehicles and automated-driving technology...
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
CNN — A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg. The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods,...
Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise
CNN — JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless disappointed. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and BofA both fell about 3% in early trading. Wells Fargo, which reported earnings that missed Wall Street's targets,...
China's exports plunge as global demand weakens, but trade with Russia hits record high
CNN — China reported a record trade surplus for 2022, as its key export sector delivered robust growth for most of last year, providing much-needed support for the world's second largest economy that's hammered by its zero-Covid policy. But plunging shipments in December suggest exports are likely to struggle...
Forget inflation, it's all about earnings
CNN — To everything there is a season and now is the time for earnings. Over the past few weeks investors have been squarely focused on inflation and Fed policy, but now market reactions are getting bigger for earnings (especially the misses) and smaller for economic data. What's happening:...
Egg prices exploded 60% higher last year. These food prices surged too
CNN — Eggs, milk, butter, flour ... if you were making pancakes last year, it would have cost you. Food prices surged in 2022. Grocery prices remain stubbornly high (and nearly double the rate of overall inflation) at 11.8% year over year, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal
CNN — Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth quarter results that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward. The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first quarter earnings per share of...
Why Goldman Sachs isn't too worried about a recession
CNN — America's largest financial institutions are pivoting into a new industry: Meteorology. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has already been very vocal in his ominous forecasts of storm clouds and hurricanes. Now, Goldman Sachs is joining him in the weather prediction business. The bank's investment strategy group is sending a message to clients looking for market guidance in 2023 -- Caution: Heavy fog.
Aging, outdated technology leaves air travel at risk of meltdown
CNN — The massively disruptive computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration this week that caused thousands of cancelled or delayed flights has put Americans uncomfortably face-to-face with the technology behind US air travel — for at least the second time in a month. As the country once...
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
CNN — From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation. And while inflation has cooled in recent months, the typical household spent $371 more on good and services in December than a year ago, according to Moody's Analytics.
US deficit widens by $85 billion in December
CNN — The US government recorded a deficit of $85 billion in December, bringing the total deficit to nearly $1.42 trillion for the 2022 calendar year, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. The government, which runs on a fiscal year that starts in October, is running a deficit of $421.41...
Russia's war in Ukraine sparked a historic food crisis. It's not over
CNN — Grain is once again leaving Ukrainian ports. The price of fertilizer is falling sharply. Billions of dollars in aid has been mobilized. Yet the world is still in the grips of the worst food crisis in modern history, as Russia's war in Ukraine shakes global agricultural systems already grappling with the effects of extreme weather and the pandemic. Market conditions may have improved in recent months, but experts do not expect imminent relief.
The Guardian view on Brazil and the Bolsonaristas: it’s not over yet | Editorial
Editorial: The violent attack on government buildings in Brasília following Lula’s inauguration should set off alarm bells outside the country too
UAE appoints oil company boss as president of the COP28 climate conference, alarming climate groups
CNN — The United Arab Emirates has appointed the head of one of the world's largest oil producers to preside over the UN's COP28 climate summit, in a move activists warned could undermine this year's global conference. Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will...
As U.S. unemployment improved, it worsened for Latinos and Black women
CNN — The US unemployment rate returned to a historic low of 3.5% in December. Not everyone is celebrating, however: Jobless rates for Black women and Latino men still haven't recovered fully from the pandemic. The unemployment rate for Black women aged 20 years and older rose to 5.5%...
Delta decided against using 'fairly old' backup system during FAA outage
CNN — Delta Air Lines has a backup to the federal aviation safety system that failed this week, but the airline decided against using it, CEO Ed Bastian said Friday. Bastian described the Delta's secondary system as "fairly old backup technology" involving the notices known as NOTAMs distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration alerting pilots of obstacles, closures, and other information. Delta's backup system collects data from the NOTAM database.
Boeing 737 Max 8 takes off in China for the first time since 2019
CNN — A Boeing 737 Max 8 took off in China on Friday, for the first time since the government grounded all 737 Max 8 planes in 2019, according to the flight tracking website, Flightradar24. In March 2019, Chinese aviation authorities instructed airlines in the country to ground all...
'This is the last thing we need:' Millions of businesses hammered by the pandemic need to start paying back Covid loans
CNN — At Teddy & The Bully Bar restaurant near downtown Washington, DC, business has never been the same since the pandemic hit. "It's very challenging," owner Alan Popovsky said. "I'm still going to be climbing the hill for quite some time. Probably for the rest of my life."
