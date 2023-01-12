Great American Cookies Bakes Up New Garland Location

Great American Cookies has made its way to Garland with a new store at the Firewheel Town Center. The dessert chain’s claim to fame is creating the Original Cookie Cake which dates all the way back to 1977. The Great American Cookies menu also includes fresh-baked cookies, Double Doozies and brownies.

The new Great American Cookies is located at 605 Town Square Blvd., Suite 605, Garland, TX and is open Sunday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Keep up with What Now Dallas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .